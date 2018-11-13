13: The Musical follows young Evan Goldman in a move from New York City to rural Indiana. Through the beautiful music and lyrics of Jason Robert Brown, the show explores moving somewhere new, making friends and trying to fit in and discovering what true friendship means. Book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn. Directed by Leann Rogers.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, November 30th, 2018 from 5:30 – 7:30pm

Sunday, December 2nd from 11am – 1pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Evergreen Players Studio

30480 Stagecoach Blvd. (lower level)

Evergreen, CO 80439

ROLES – Auditions are open to 12-15 year old students