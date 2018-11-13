Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Nov. 30th & Dec. 2nd) 13: The Musical (youth auditions) / Evergreen Players in Evergreen

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Nov 2018


13: The Musical follows young Evan Goldman in a move from New York City to rural Indiana. Through the beautiful music and lyrics of Jason Robert Brown, the show explores moving somewhere new, making friends and trying to fit in and discovering what true friendship means. Book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn. Directed by Leann Rogers.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Friday, November 30th, 2018 from 5:30 – 7:30pm
Sunday, December 2nd from 11am – 1pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Evergreen Players Studio
30480 Stagecoach Blvd. (lower level)
Evergreen, CO 80439

ROLES – Auditions are open to 12-15 year old students

Evan Goldman: A twelve-and-a-half-year-old Jewish city boy from New York City.

Patrice: A somewhat bookish girl. She is the first person which Evan meets and they soon become friends. She has a little crush on Evan.

Archie: A boy whose energy and looks are unlike anything else in Appleton. He walks on crutches as the result of muscular dystrophy. Patrice’s best friend. Madly in love with Kendra.

Brett: The prototypical junior high school football star. Cool, handsome, and about as smart as a postage stamp. All the girls on the cheerleading team are head over heels to date him.

Kendra: The prettiest and most popular girl in school. She has a major crush on Brett and they are an on-and-off couple.

Lucy: Kendra’s best friend, who shouldn’t be trusted by anyone. She also has a huge crush on Brett, and tries to get Brett to break up with Kendra so she can start dating him.

Eddie: One of Brett’s goons. A wanna-be who flanks him constantly.

Molly, Charlotte, and Cassie: The Cheerleaders

Simon, Richie: Boys in the school.

There is room for a small ensemble as well.

TO SIGN UP FOR AUDITIONSCLICK HERE

PREPARE FOR AUDITIONS
Prepare: Short (1 minute) dramatic monologue and 16-32 bars of a contemporary musical theater song

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4-6pm beginning January 9th, 2019
Performances: March 7-10th, 2018:  Thursday -Saturday evenings and Sunday matinee

QUESTIONS
Email: leann at studioone@evergreenplayers.org


