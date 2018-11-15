BUILD YOUR OWN HOME VOICE OVER STUDIO

If you’ve taken voice acting classes and you are ready to begin recording, stake out a setup of your own. Learn how to turn a closet or corner into a recording space, choose an appropriate microphone and other gear, and use an audio app to prepare a typical voice over audition. Emphasis on affordable DIY options, including some resources you might already have. Don’t miss this opportunity to take the next step in your voice over hobby or career. 8 student minimum.

Instructor: Rick Reid

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Saturday, February 2nd, 2019

Saturday from 1:30 – 4:30pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Newman Center for Theatre Education

1101 13th Street

Denver, CO 80204

FEE

$60

TO REGISTER – CLICK HERE