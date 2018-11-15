HARNESSING YOUR BRAND IN THE AUDITION ROOM

You have a good sense of who you are, you’re making strong choices with your sides, but you feel like something is off once you are in the audition room. Does this sound familiar? An audition starts the moment the actor steps into the room. Tweak your audition game by harnessing your brand in the moments that book-end your audition. Leverage your time better, make sure your best work comes across on tape and connect to the scene with confidence. Learn how to highlight your brand and show them the side of you that is relaxed, focused, joyful and ready to work. This class is a recommended next step after you have taken Brand Yourself.

Instructor: Krista Gano

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Saturday, February 9th, 2019 from 1:30 – 4:30pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Newman Center for Theatre Education

1101 13th Street

Denver, CO 80204

FEE

$60

TO REGISTER – CLICK HERE