Harnessing Your Brand in the Audition Room / Denver Center for the Performing Arts – (February 9th, 2019)

(February 9th, 2019)


HARNESSING YOUR BRAND IN THE AUDITION ROOM
You have a good sense of who you are, you’re making strong choices with your sides, but you feel like something is off once you are in the audition room. Does this sound familiar? An audition starts the moment the actor steps into the room. Tweak your audition game by harnessing your brand in the moments that book-end your audition. Leverage your time better, make sure your best work comes across on tape and connect to the scene with confidence. Learn how to highlight your brand and show them the side of you that is relaxed, focused, joyful and ready to work. This class is a recommended next step after you have taken Brand Yourself.
Instructor: Krista Gano

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP
Saturday, February 9th, 2019 from 1:30 – 4:30pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Newman Center for Theatre Education
1101 13th Street
Denver, CO 80204

FEE
$60

TO REGISTERCLICK HERE

