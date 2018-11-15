ADVANCED VOICE AND SPEECH INTENSIVE: VOCAL BOOT CAMP

Get your instrument “tuned up” for your spring vocal projects. This two-week voice intensive will focus on relieving tension patterns, shaking loose old habits, deepening breath and control, improving power and resonance, and applying these skills to scripted and improvised speech. You’ll receive full vocal workouts, useful tools to increase vocal flexibility and stamina, individual attention and handouts on vocal health and safety. Find your voice and take it to the next level. 8 student minimum, 12 maximum. Prerequisite: Voice and Speech for the Actor or instructor approval. Please inquire at education@dcpa.org.

Instructor: Jeffrey Parker

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP (2 sessions)

Start: February 9th, 2019

Ends: February 16th, 2019

Saturdays from 1:30 – 4:30pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Newman Center for Theatre Education

1101 13th Street

Denver, CO 80204

FEE

$120

TO REGISTER – CLICK HERE