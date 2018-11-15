Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Makeup Artistry / Denver Center for the Performing Arts – (February 26th, 2019)

MAKEUP ARTISTRY
The basic principles and practice of applying stage makeup are a must for any actor. Formulate a makeup design based on facial anatomy and theatrical character in this fun, hands-on class. We will complete step-by-step application techniques for basic stage contouring, old age and injury effects. Fee includes both regular and “trauma” makeup kit. 8 student minimum, 12 maximum.
Instructor: Rachel Taylor

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP
Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 from 6:30 – 9:30pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Newman Center for Theatre Education
1101 13th Street
Denver, CO 80204

FEE
$100

TO REGISTERCLICK HERE

