MAKEUP ARTISTRY

The basic principles and practice of applying stage makeup are a must for any actor. Formulate a makeup design based on facial anatomy and theatrical character in this fun, hands-on class. We will complete step-by-step application techniques for basic stage contouring, old age and injury effects. Fee includes both regular and “trauma” makeup kit. 8 student minimum, 12 maximum.

Instructor: Rachel Taylor

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 from 6:30 – 9:30pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Newman Center for Theatre Education

1101 13th Street

Denver, CO 80204

FEE

$100

