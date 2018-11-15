PUBLIC SPEAKING FOR BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS INTENSIVE

Polish your presentation skills to deliver your ideas in a clear, efficient and powerful way. This highly individualized class will capitalize on your strengths, address your challenges and non-verbal aspects, and explore prosody and text to maximize your effectiveness. You’ll learn to control nerves and overcome common fears as you gain skills to make you more effective and competitive in your career. 8 student minimum, 14 maximum.

Instructor: TBD

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 from 6 – 9pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Newman Center for Theatre Education

1101 13th Street

Denver, CO 80204

FEE

$100

