Public Speaking for Business Professionals Intensive / Denver Center for the Performing Arts – (February 19th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Nov 2018


PUBLIC SPEAKING FOR BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS INTENSIVE
Polish your presentation skills to deliver your ideas in a clear, efficient and powerful way. This highly individualized class will capitalize on your strengths, address your challenges and non-verbal aspects, and explore prosody and text to maximize your effectiveness. You’ll learn to control nerves and overcome common fears as you gain skills to make you more effective and competitive in your career. 8 student minimum, 14 maximum.
Instructor: TBD

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP
Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 from 6 – 9pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Newman Center for Theatre Education
1101 13th Street
Denver, CO 80204

FEE
$100

