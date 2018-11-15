FIRST MONDAYS – LOCAL PLAYWRIGHT FORUM – FREE!

Calling all local playwrights: DCPA Education is thrilled to offer a new resource to hear your material read out loud. Bring 10 minutes of a work-in-progress, that you’d like to hear out loud, providing an opportunity for you to hear it off of the page to help you develop it further. This cold reading series is a tip of the hat to Naked Angels’ “Tuesdays at 9”, a program that has helped playwrights develop their work for years in NYC and LA. This series is free to all artists and the public, and plays will be received to be read on a first-come, first-served basis each evening. Playwrights with material please arrive at 6:30pm to queue your work. Please highlight any stage directions to be read.

Facilitated by Kelly McAllister

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Monday, February 4th, 2019 from 7 – 10pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Newman Center for Theatre Education

1101 13th Street

Denver, CO 80204

FEE

FREE!

