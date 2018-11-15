Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Seeking Performers for Batgirl Web Series: Origins / Mad Mind Media Productions

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Nov 2018 / 0 Comment


Batgirl Web Series: Origins
A 6 to 7 episode web series based on the origins of DC Comics Batgirl, Barbara Gordon. As well as a parallel journey of the fall of Harley Quinn to the Joker.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
To be determined by your availability

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
To be determined

ROLES
Renee Montoya: A middle aged woman from the Dominican Republic. A beat cop working with Jim Gordon, the GCPD Commissioner. She acts as a motherly figure towards Barbara Gordon. Preferred age range: 25-35

Jim Gordon: The GCPD Commissioner. A hardened man, tired of crime and a city that never stays clean. Father of Barbara Gordon. Preferred age range: 35-45.

Stephanie Brown: A young, bubbly blonde university student. She is Barbara’s roommate and partner in crime. Acts as Batgirl’s woman behind the scenes. Preferred age range: 18-28.

Landlord: Angry, unfair, crusty aging man. Rude to his tenants. Ends up being murdered.

Please feel free to reach out for possible auditions, even if not within preferred age range.

COMPENSATION
These are NON-paid roles
NOTE: This is an entirely fan funded production made of film students, career actors, theater majors, etc…
All footage may be used for reels and resumes, but all positions are unpaid. This project is being produced out of passion for the characters and comics.

SCHEDULE
Shooting schedule December 10th, 2018 – mid-January, 2019

LOCATION
Various locations in downtown Denver and Parker, Colorado

IF INTERESTED
Email: Megan Denning at denningnoel@gmail.com
Phone: 503-756-3516

NOTE: Sides will be provided prior to any audition via email.

posted 11-15-18


