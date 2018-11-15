Batgirl Web Series: Origins

A 6 to 7 episode web series based on the origins of DC Comics Batgirl, Barbara Gordon. As well as a parallel journey of the fall of Harley Quinn to the Joker.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

To be determined by your availability

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

To be determined

ROLES

Renee Montoya: A middle aged woman from the Dominican Republic. A beat cop working with Jim Gordon, the GCPD Commissioner. She acts as a motherly figure towards Barbara Gordon. Preferred age range: 25-35

Jim Gordon: The GCPD Commissioner. A hardened man, tired of crime and a city that never stays clean. Father of Barbara Gordon. Preferred age range: 35-45.

Stephanie Brown: A young, bubbly blonde university student. She is Barbara’s roommate and partner in crime. Acts as Batgirl’s woman behind the scenes. Preferred age range: 18-28.

Landlord: Angry, unfair, crusty aging man. Rude to his tenants. Ends up being murdered.

Please feel free to reach out for possible auditions, even if not within preferred age range.

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles

NOTE: This is an entirely fan funded production made of film students, career actors, theater majors, etc…

All footage may be used for reels and resumes, but all positions are unpaid. This project is being produced out of passion for the characters and comics.

SCHEDULE

Shooting schedule December 10th, 2018 – mid-January, 2019

LOCATION

Various locations in downtown Denver and Parker, Colorado

IF INTERESTED

Email: Megan Denning at denningnoel@gmail.com

Phone: 503-756-3516

NOTE: Sides will be provided prior to any audition via email.

posted 11-15-18

