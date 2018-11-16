In 2013, The massive floods that ravaged Boulder County tore through our storage space out on Arapahoe Avenue and in the aftermath we were forced to throw away much of our backstock of period costumes and furniture. It was a devastating loss, but we have have been slowly rebuilding, show by show.

LEARNED LADIES by Molière (playing Dec. 13th – 23rd, 2018) is a gorgeous French farce set in the 17th century, an era known for fanciful and flamboyant clothing. We are working diligently to recreate this period for you, from wigs and lace to buttons and bows, but we need your help.

Our costume designer has put together a fabulous costume plot that relies heavily upon elbow grease and ingenuity. We have already received a generous fabric donation from Elfriede’s Fine Fabrics, our newest sponsor, but we still need to replace accessories and trims. Please consider making a tax deductible donation in support of the following:

Ladies’ Wigs – $90

Gentlemen’s Wigs – $120

Ladies’ Shoes – $35

Mens’ Shoes – $63

Trims & Lace – $87

Fabric Dyes & Dyeing Supplies – $90

Corset Supplies – $54

100% of donations received will be put towards our costume budget for this show. Any donations in excess of our costume budget will be used to fund costumes for future productions. Please let us know if you wish your donation to remain anonymous.

The Upstart Crow Theatre Company is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible. Donations made through the PayPal Giving Fund have zero fees or additional costs. If you prefer, you may send a check directly to our mailing address:

TO DONATE – CLICK HERE