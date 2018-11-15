A project of the HBMG Foundation and in conjunction with the National Winter Playwrights Retreat, the National Winter Actors Retreat invites actors to experience a two-week, conservatory-style program amid the natural beauty and mountains of Creede, Colorado. This unique acting intensive aims to cultivate skills to bolster the working actor, and to create a personal growth model by which actors can develop current and future professional goals. This is a retreat to develop your abilities and to strengthen your soul.

Led by Joshua Bermudez, an accomplished actor, educator, and alum of the Yale School of Drama, the program seeks to empower actors of all ethnicities and gender identities. Additionally, diversity of experience and age is considered in the selection of applicants each year. Our goal is to reflect the authentic and evolving landscape of America.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Daily: January 19th – February 2nd, 2019

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

Creede, CO

FEE

$1,200

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY – CLICK HERE