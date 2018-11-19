Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsNov20Tue2018all-day Elf – The Musical / Arvada Cente...Elf – The Musical / Arvada Cente...Nov 20 all-dayOne of the most beloved holiday movies in recent years is live on stage! ELF – The Musical is the uproarious tale of Buddy, who as a child, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts[...]Nov21Wed2018all-day A Christmas Carol / Denver Cente...A Christmas Carol / Denver Cente...Nov 21 all-dayEssential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation that traces money-hoarding skinflint Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption. A Christmas Carol promises to “warm your heart and renew[...]Nov23Fri2018all-day A Christmas Carol / Miners Alley...A Christmas Carol / Miners Alley...Nov 23 all-dayThis hilarious, fast-paced adaptation uses only five actors to bring Dickens’ most beloved characters to life. From Scrooge and Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, A Christmas Carol uses nothing more than simple[...]all-day Constellations / Lake Dillon The...Constellations / Lake Dillon The...Nov 23 all-dayA simple encounter between a man and woman propels a spell-bounding, romantic journey within a complex matrix of parallel universes. Compelling and moving, Constellations explores how one woman’s and one man’s interactions within time and[...]all-day Mary Poppins / Vintage TheatreMary Poppins / Vintage TheatreNov 23 all-dayYoung Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic, love and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value[...]