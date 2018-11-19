Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



ATTN: Local Denver Theatres: Morgan Community College Center for the Arts seeks a one night theatre production for Fort Morgan

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Nov 2018 / 0 Comment


Morgan Community College for the Arts and Community Enrichment is exploring bringing a one-night theatre production to Fort Morgan as part of their 2019-2020 season.
They would like to bring in a produced show from a local Denver metropolitan area theatre that is willing to tour.
The venue would likely be the Fort Morgan High School Auditorium, as Morgan Community College Center for the Arts and Community Enrichment does not have its own theatre space.

If interested, please contact:
Jane Fries, Assistant to the President
Morgan Community College
Ft. Morgan, CO
at jane.fries@morgancc.edu

Morgan Community College Website

posted 11-19-18

 


