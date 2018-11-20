Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Sound Board Operator for The Flea and The Professor / Bas Bleu Theatre Company in Fort Collins – (Nov. 25th – Dec. 23rd, 2018)

Posted by Becky Toma on 20 Nov 2018 / 0 Comment


Bas Bleu Theatre Company in Fort Collins is looking to immediately hire a sound board operator for their upcoming production of The Flea and the Professor (running dates: December 1st – 23rd, 2018/Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday matinees).

REQUIREMENTS
Must be able to attend tech week and all performances of BBTC’s production of The Flea and the Professor. Must have an interest in sound/sound design and an understanding of basic theatre production.
DUTIES
Follow stage manager prompts during performance. Be present to set the show for top of performance and troubleshoot any sound issues during performances.

COMPENSATION AND DATES
$100 Stipend
Hire dates: November 25th – December 23rd, 2018
Temporary Position

TO APPLY
Contact: productionmanager@basbleu.org
970-498-8949

VENUE
Bas Bleu Theatre
401 Pine Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524

Bas Bleu website


