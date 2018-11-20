Bas Bleu Theatre Company in Fort Collins is looking to immediately hire a sound board operator for their upcoming production of The Flea and the Professor (running dates: December 1st – 23rd, 2018/Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday matinees).

REQUIREMENTS

Must be able to attend tech week and all performances of BBTC’s production of The Flea and the Professor. Must have an interest in sound/sound design and an understanding of basic theatre production.

DUTIES

Follow stage manager prompts during performance. Be present to set the show for top of performance and troubleshoot any sound issues during performances.

COMPENSATION AND DATES

$100 Stipend

Hire dates: November 25th – December 23rd, 2018

Temporary Position

TO APPLY

Contact: productionmanager@basbleu.org

970-498-8949

VENUE

Bas Bleu Theatre

401 Pine Street

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Bas Bleu website