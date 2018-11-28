Audition for the Camera Class for Youth and Adults

Paul Rohrer has trained and coached actors for the profession since 1986. A member of SAG-AFTRA and professional veteran of stage and screen since 1976.

Learn the necessary skills of auditioning for the camera – drop in for only 20 bucks every 1st Tuesday of the month.

WHEN

Every 1st Tuesday of the month starting December 4th, 2018 – December 2019 at 7pm

WHERE

1101 W. Mineral

Littleton, CO 80120

Located on the first floor of the RSI Building

FEE

$20 each sesssion

MORE INFORMATION – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

303-688-5027

Rohrering Success website