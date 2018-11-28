Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsNov30Fri2018all-day A Christmas Carol – The Radio Sh...A Christmas Carol – The Radio Sh...Nov 30 all-dayIt’s Christmas Eve, and with the actors snowed in and unable to make it to the studios of WXMS for the live radio performance of “A Christmas Carol,” the sound effects person decides to take[...]all-day Coyote. Badger. Rattlesnake. / B...Coyote. Badger. Rattlesnake. / B...Nov 30 all-dayThis new comedy looks behind-the-scenes of a museum nature diorama. Join Carroll and Glenn as they painstakingly re-create a moment in the lives of three animals. Working on this outmoded intersection of science and art,[...]all-day Kimberly Akimbo / Thunder River ...Kimberly Akimbo / Thunder River ...Nov 30 all-day“Wacky, touching, and totally charming” – NY Daily News. David Lindsay-Abaire’s dark comedy, Kimberly Akimbo, is the story of a quirky teenager, Kimberly, whose body ages 4 times faster than it should, and the wacky[...]all-day Santa’s Big Red Sack (adult humo...Santa’s Big Red Sack (adult humo...Nov 30 all-daySanta’s Big Red Sack has become an annual tradition at the Avenue Theater for those desperately seeking some non-traditional holiday entertainment. It’s clever, witty, relentless, and definitely not for the easily offended. While the subjects[...]all-day The Revolutionists / Sopris Thea...The Revolutionists / Sopris Thea...Nov 30 all-dayThe Revolutionists — Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of[...]