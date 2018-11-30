Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline Nov. 30th) Latino Male (able to play 13-15 years old) in movie of IN THE HEIGHTS / Warner Brothers Feature Film

Warner Bros feature film version of the hit broadway musical IN THE HEIGHTS.
In search of a young actor to play the role of SONNY.

[SONNY] Latino, Male, to play 13-15 – Completely streetwise, part political genius and part goofball who wants to play video games. He makes everyone laugh and you just want to pinch his cheek. Usnavi’s cousin. Familiarity with speaking Spanish is ideal. MUST SING AND DANCE WELL. LEAD.

Producers: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Scott Sanders, Mara Jacobs, Anthony Bregman, Quiara Alegria Hudes
Writer: Quiara Alegria Hudes
Director: Jon M. Chu
Music & Lyrics: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Casting Director: Telsey + Company
Bernie Telsey & Tiffany Little Canfield
Casting Associate: Kristian Charbonier
Casting Assistants: Leigh Ann Smith & Grace Ward
Pre-Records/Rehearsals: Approx. February-April 2019
Shoots: Summer 2019 in NY

TO APPLY – deadline, Friday, Nov. 30th, 2018

Please send email with the following information as soon as possible (please use the subject line “SONNY OUTREACH – FIRST NAME LAST NAME”):

-Name (and guardian name)
-Age
-Current Location
-Phone number/email
-Recent photo (snapshot is fine if you don’t have a headshot)
-Resume or brief description of acting/singing/dancing experience
-A short video clip of the actor singing or rapping (30 seconds – 1 minute), either via YouTube/Vimeo link or a downloadable file

EMAIL: intheheightscasting@gmail.com


