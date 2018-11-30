Warner Bros feature film version of the hit broadway musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

In search of a young actor to play the role of SONNY.

[SONNY] Latino, Male, to play 13-15 – Completely streetwise, part political genius and part goofball who wants to play video games. He makes everyone laugh and you just want to pinch his cheek. Usnavi’s cousin. Familiarity with speaking Spanish is ideal. MUST SING AND DANCE WELL. LEAD.

Producers: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Scott Sanders, Mara Jacobs, Anthony Bregman, Quiara Alegria Hudes

Writer: Quiara Alegria Hudes

Director: Jon M. Chu

Music & Lyrics: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Casting Director: Telsey + Company

Bernie Telsey & Tiffany Little Canfield

Casting Associate: Kristian Charbonier

Casting Assistants: Leigh Ann Smith & Grace Ward

Pre-Records/Rehearsals: Approx. February-April 2019

Shoots: Summer 2019 in NY

TO APPLY – deadline, Friday, Nov. 30th, 2018



Please send email with the following information as soon as possible (please use the subject line “SONNY OUTREACH – FIRST NAME LAST NAME”):

-Name (and guardian name)

-Age

-Current Location

-Phone number/email

-Recent photo (snapshot is fine if you don’t have a headshot)

-Resume or brief description of acting/singing/dancing experience