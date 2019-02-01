Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Disney’s Newsies – The Musical / Parker Arts and Inspire Theater Company – (January 18th – February 10th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience. Set in turn-of-the century New York City and based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!

Disney’s Newsies – The Musical
by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman
Book by Harvey Fierstein
Presented by Parker Arts and Inspire Theater Company
Directed by Liane Adamo

January 18th – February 10th, 2019
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 303-805-6800
Ticket Link

VENUE
PACE Center
20000 Pikes Peak Avenue
Parker, CO 80138

Parker Arts website
Inspire Theater Company website


