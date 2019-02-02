Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Cosi fan tutte: For Kids / Loveland Opera Theatre – (Feb. 23rd and March 2nd, 2019)

Posted on 02 Feb 2019


Così fan tutte pairs comedy and commentary at its best, set to some of the most extraordinary music ever written. Family Fun with Mozart’s classic comedy! Can you see through the sneaky disguises in W. A. Mozart’s Così fan tutte? Learn about Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s life and music at Così fan tutte for KIDS with Loveland Opera Theatre. You’ll meet two couples, their old friend, and their maid, but it’s up to you to figure out who’s the trickster and whether they’re making trouble or stirring up fun! You’ll also learn backstage secrets about sets and costumes with a peek behind the scenes with our Stage Director. 1 hr plus Q&A session.

Così fan tutte – A School for Lovers
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Presented by Loveland Opera Theatre

February 23rd and March 2nd, 2019 – Two Shows!
Performances:
Saturday matinee, February 23rd, 2019 at 2:30pm
Saturday matinee, March 2nd at 2:30pm
Box Office: 970-962-2120
Ticket Link

VENUE
Rialto Theater
228 E. Fourth Street
Loveland, CO 80537

Loveland Opera Theatre website


