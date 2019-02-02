Così fan tutte pairs comedy and commentary at its best, set to some of the most extraordinary music ever written. Family Fun with Mozart’s classic comedy! Can you see through the sneaky disguises in W. A. Mozart’s Così fan tutte? Learn about Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s life and music at Così fan tutte for KIDS with Loveland Opera Theatre. You’ll meet two couples, their old friend, and their maid, but it’s up to you to figure out who’s the trickster and whether they’re making trouble or stirring up fun! You’ll also learn backstage secrets about sets and costumes with a peek behind the scenes with our Stage Director. 1 hr plus Q&A session.

Così fan tutte – A School for Lovers

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Presented by Loveland Opera Theatre

February 23rd and March 2nd, 2019 – Two Shows!

Performances:

Saturday matinee, February 23rd, 2019 at 2:30pm

Saturday matinee, March 2nd at 2:30pm

Box Office: 970-962-2120

Ticket Link

VENUE

Rialto Theater

228 E. Fourth Street

Loveland, CO 80537

Loveland Opera Theatre website