Now Seeking African American Male for The Motones vs. The Jerseys / BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre)

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 Dec 2018 / 0 Comment



BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre) is seeking an African American male who can sing/move really well for their upcoming production of The Motones vs. The Jerseys.
ROLE REQUIREMENTS
Age range: 20’s-30’s.
Must have an excellent pop voice and move well to replicate the Motown sound and the iconic choreography of The Temptations and The Four Tops.
PRODUCTION DATES
April 3rd – 27th, 2019
REHEARSALS
Rehearsal dates to be determined
COMPENSATION
Role is PAID
TO APPLY
Please contact Michael Duran at 303-449-6000 ext 120 to set up an audition.

VENUE
BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre)
5501 Arapahoe Avenue
Boulder, CO 80303


