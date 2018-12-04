Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsDec5Wed2018all-day Irving Berlin’s White Christmas ...Irving Berlin’s White Christmas ...Dec 5 all-dayStart this holiday season with a timeless tale of joy and good will, fill it with classic Irving Berlin songs, top it off with glorious dancing and lots of snow and head on over to[...]Dec6Thu2018all-day It’s a Wonderful Life / Funky Li...It’s a Wonderful Life / Funky Li...Dec 6 all-dayIt’s A Wonderful Life Adapted by Doug Rand from the screenplay by Frank Capra, Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett and Jo Swerling Presented by Funky Little Theater Company Directed by Kristi Glaze, Greg Sallee, Chris Medina,[...]all-day Joaquin’s Christmas / Su Teatro ...Joaquin’s Christmas / Su Teatro ...Dec 6 all-dayBring the whole familia (family) to enjoy this Su Teatro holiday classic! Set in 1950’s Pueblo, all 7 year old Joaquin wants for Christmas is a new bike, but times are tough. With Papa out[...]all-day Mosque / Fearless TheatreMosque / Fearless TheatreDec 6 all-dayMosque by Jihad Milhem is the story of a Palestinian immigrant father and his first generation American son. Set in NYC in the summer of 2010 amidst the Ground Zero Mosque controversy, an overheard conversation[...]all-day Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical...Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical...Dec 6 all-dayMatilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however[...]