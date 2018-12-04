

BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre) is seeking an African American male who can sing/move really well for their upcoming production of The Motones vs. The Jerseys.

ROLE REQUIREMENTS

Age range: 20’s-30’s.

Must have an excellent pop voice and move well to replicate the Motown sound and the iconic choreography of The Temptations and The Four Tops.

PRODUCTION DATES

April 3rd – 27th, 2019

REHEARSALS

Rehearsal dates to be determined

COMPENSATION

Role is PAID

TO APPLY

Please contact Michael Duran at 303-449-6000 ext 120 to set up an audition.