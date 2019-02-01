The Little Sisters of Hoboken are in dire need of funds and decide to put on a variety show. Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon.

Nunsense

Book and Music by Dan Goggin

Presented by Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

Directed by Pat Payne

Music Direction by Phil Forman

Choreographed by Stephen Bertles

Starring: Samantha Jo Staggs, Heather McClain, Sarah Grover, Abbie Hanawalt, Lisa Kay Carter

January 10th – March 3rd, 2019

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm (dinner at 6pm)

Saturday matinees at 1:30pm (lunch at noon)

Sunday matinees at 2pm (lunch at 12:30pm)

Box Office: 970-744-3747

Ticket Link

VENUE

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

4747 Marketplace Drive

Johnstown, CO 80534

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse website