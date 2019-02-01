Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Nunsense / Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnstown – (Jan. 10th – March 3rd, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


The Little Sisters of Hoboken are in dire need of funds and decide to put on a variety show. Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon.

Nunsense
Book and Music by Dan Goggin
Presented by Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
Directed by Pat Payne
Music Direction by Phil Forman
Choreographed by Stephen Bertles
Starring: Samantha Jo Staggs, Heather McClain, Sarah Grover, Abbie Hanawalt, Lisa Kay Carter

January 10th – March 3rd, 2019
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm (dinner at 6pm)
Saturday matinees at 1:30pm (lunch at noon)
Sunday matinees at 2pm (lunch at 12:30pm)
Box Office: 970-744-3747
Ticket Link

VENUE
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4747 Marketplace Drive
Johnstown, CO 80534

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse website


