The longest running off-Broadway revue in history has been revised for the 21st century! This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as ‘the relationship.’ Act I explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, while Act II reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, “Say, what are you doing Saturday night?” The 2018 version features two new songs, revised lyrics and dialogue throughout the show to reflect dating in modern times.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (2018 version)

by Joe DiPietro

Presented by Equinox Theatre Company

Directed by Colin Roybal

Music Direction by Kelly Bidstrup Graham

January 25th – February 16th, 2019

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-477-5977

Ticket Link

VENUE

The Bug Theatre

3654 Navajo Street

Denver, CO 80211

Equinox Theatre Company website