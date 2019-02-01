Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (2018 version) / Equinox Theatre Company – (Jan. 25th – Feb. 16th, 2019)

The longest running off-Broadway revue in history has been revised for the 21st century! This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as ‘the relationship.’ Act I explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, while Act II reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, “Say, what are you doing Saturday night?” The 2018 version features two new songs, revised lyrics and dialogue throughout the show to reflect dating in modern times.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (2018 version)
by Joe DiPietro
Presented by Equinox Theatre Company
Directed by Colin Roybal
Music Direction by Kelly Bidstrup Graham

January 25th – February 16th, 2019
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
VENUE
The Bug Theatre
3654 Navajo Street
Denver, CO 80211

