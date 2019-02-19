REQUIREMENTS

Must have some experience working with children, must pass a background check prior to starting any work, and must have reliable transportation.

Also, must have the ability to communicate via phone/email with co-workers as well as families.

HOURS

The primary hours of work are between 3pm and 6pm on weekdays. This is a part time job.

LOCATIONS – schools throughout the Denver metro area.

COMPENSATION

Pay starts at $23.33/hour up to $35/hour based on experience and performance.

TO APPLY

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you and fits your schedule, please email a resume to denverkidstage@yahoo.com

KIDSTAGE website

posted 1-3-19