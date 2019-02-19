Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(Now Hiring – STILL NEEDED! – for Winter/Spring Sessions – January – May 2019) Theatre Instructors / KidStage

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


KidStage is looking for professional theatre instructors that are energetic, dynamic and fun and LOVE working with kids!
The winter season begins in January 2019 and they are looking to add great instructors to join their staff!

REQUIREMENTS
Must have some experience working with children, must pass a background check prior to starting any work, and must have reliable transportation.
Also, must have the ability to communicate via phone/email with co-workers as well as families.

HOURS
The primary hours of work are between 3pm and 6pm on weekdays. This is a part time job.
LOCATIONS – schools throughout the Denver metro area.

COMPENSATION
Pay starts at $23.33/hour up to $35/hour based on experience and performance.

TO APPLY
If this sounds like a great opportunity to you and fits your schedule, please email a resume to denverkidstage@yahoo.com

KIDSTAGE website

posted 1-3-19


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado