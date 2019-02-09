Celebrating its 25th year in operation, the award-winning Northglenn Youth Theatre company will hold auditions, by appointment only, for youth actors ages 10-18 for their production of Disney’s Freaky Friday (full version). Directed by Kimberly Jongejan with musical direction by Jeremy Krun.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, February 11th, 12th, 13th, 2019

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

DL Parsons Theatre

11801 Community Center Drive

Northglenn, CO 80233

CALLBACKS

Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 9am

ROLES

45 roles available

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: current headshot (8×10 color) and current resume

Prepare: 32 bars from children’s musical or movie ballad (sheet music only, an accompanist will be provided)

AND one memorized, one minute monologue (comedy preferred).

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS

Call: 303-450-8785

Email: nyt@northglenn.org

REHEARSALS

Tuesday and Thursday evenings 5:30 – 8:30pm and Saturday mornings from 9am – noon

PERFORMANCES

April 26th – May 5th, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm

Sundays at 2pm

School matinees on May 2nd & 3rd at 10am

Northglenn Youth Theatre website