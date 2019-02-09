Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Feb. 11th, 12th, 13th, 2019) – Freaky Friday / Northglenn Youth Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


Celebrating its 25th year in operation, the award-winning Northglenn Youth Theatre company will hold auditions, by appointment only, for youth actors ages 10-18 for their production of Disney’s Freaky Friday (full version). Directed by Kimberly Jongejan with musical direction by Jeremy Krun.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, February 11th, 12th, 13th, 2019

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
DL Parsons Theatre
11801 Community Center Drive
Northglenn, CO 80233

CALLBACKS
Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 9am

ROLES
45 roles available

COMPENSATION
These are NON-paid roles

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: current headshot (8×10 color) and current resume
Prepare: 32 bars from children’s musical or movie ballad (sheet music only, an accompanist will be provided)
AND one memorized, one minute monologue (comedy preferred).

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS
Call: 303-450-8785
Email: nyt@northglenn.org

REHEARSALS
Tuesday and Thursday evenings 5:30 – 8:30pm and Saturday mornings from 9am – noon

PERFORMANCES
April 26th – May 5th, 2019
Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm
Sundays at 2pm
School matinees on May 2nd & 3rd at 10am

Northglenn Youth Theatre website


