When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The Wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help.



The Wizard of Oz

Adapted by John Kane

Presented by Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Directed by Nathan Autrey

April 26th – April 28th, 2019

Performances:

Friday, April 26th at 7pm

Saturday, April 27th at 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, April 28th at 4pm

Box Office: 970-547-3100

Ticket Link

VENUE

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

121 South Ridge Street

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website