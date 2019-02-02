Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Wizard of Oz / Breckenridge Backstage Theatre – (April 26th – 28th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Feb 2019


When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The Wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help.

The Wizard of Oz
Adapted by John Kane
Presented by Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
Directed by Nathan Autrey

April 26th – April 28th, 2019
Performances:
Friday, April 26th at 7pm
Saturday, April 27th at 2pm and 7pm
Sunday, April 28th at 4pm
VENUE
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
121 South Ridge Street
Breckenridge, CO 80424

