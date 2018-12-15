Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsDec15Sat2018all-day Home for the Holidays / Rocky Mo...Home for the Holidays / Rocky Mo...Dec 15 all-dayJoin RMRT alumni as they present a festive and heartwarming holiday tribute! This year please welcome back Jack Bartholet, Matilde Bernabei, Joe Carroll, Suzanna Champion, Elizabeth Lanza, and Keely Vasquez as we celebrate the 10th[...]all-day Making Merry – a Jolly Holiday J...Making Merry – a Jolly Holiday J...Dec 15 all-dayWarm tales and seasonal songs to delight our holiday senses and make us smile. Jamie Horton, principal actor and director at the Denver Center Theatre Company returns to Denver for this special show! Making Merry[...]Dec19Wed2018all-day Cirque Eloize – Hotel (Tour) / D...Cirque Eloize – Hotel (Tour) / D...Dec 19 all-dayFor its 25th anniversary, Cirque Éloize once again presents a touching, poetic, one-of-a-kind creation. Hotel is the story of a place and the travelers who come passing through it. A stopover where lives intersect, collide and juxtapose[...]Dec21Fri2018all-day Scenes of the Season / Evergreen...Scenes of the Season / Evergreen...Dec 21 all-dayScenes of the Season is an old fashioned family holiday event featuring Jay and Donna Louden performing Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” and including nostalgic holiday songs and stories by Players favorites. Scenes of the[...]all-day Solstice Ball; A Full Moon Fairy...Solstice Ball; A Full Moon Fairy...Dec 21 all-daySolstice Ball; A Full Moon Fairy Tale Join the Shamanic Dolls as they celebrate the Full Moon Solstice with a magical enchanted forest filled with mystic characters, live music, dance, song and holiday delights. Storytelling[...]