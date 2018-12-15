The Fine Arts Center celebrates its centennial and looks to the future through storytelling, art classes, exhibitions, and community events

Colorado Springs (Dec 14, 2018) — The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College (FAC) is excited to announce its 100-year anniversary celebrating the Broadmoor Art Academy and the Fine Arts Center’s rich history.

The community is invited to take part in the FAC’s year-long celebration through a variety of exciting events, exhibitions, art classes, and more! Starting with:

Anniversary Kick-Off Celebration

When: Jan. 26th, 2019 10am to 7:30pm

Where: Fine Arts Center; 30 W. Dale St. Admission: FREE and open to the public

More: Celebration events and activities will include:

Guided tours of featured exhibitions O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region and Scenes of Everyday Life: Drawings by Bernard Arnest at 12 and 12:30 p.m.

One-act play readings of the first play performed by the Academy Players in 1919, Suppressed Desires, in the galleries at 1 and 3 p.m.

Hands-on art activities and demonstrations 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Complimentary hot beverages and sweet treats 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Taste open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Further details on anniversary related events and happenings can be found at www.csfineartscenter.org/100-years

IN THE THEATRE: From the earliest days, the Broadmoor Art Academy offered class instruction in the dramatic and music arts and served as the home of the Colorado Springs chapter of the national Drama League, later to be known as The Art Academy Players. In homage to “The Academy Players” of the BAA, the FAC Theatre Company will perform special one-act play readings in the museum galleries on the following Museum Free Days: Jan. 26, March 9, May 11, July 13, Sept. 14, and Nov. 9, 2019. A full schedule of theatre events can be found online.

THE HISTORY

The Broadmoor Art Academy was born in 1919 grounded in western exploration and discovery. The beauty of the American West has long attracted artists and at the turn of the century, both artists and tourists were drawn to the distinctive geography of Colorado Springs.

The Fine Arts Center’s story begins as a burgeoning art colony at the foot of Pikes Peak. Colorado Springs founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer had envisioned a city he nicknamed “Little London” — an oasis of culture and refinement amidst the untamed rugged landscape — and early in the city’s history, artists from around the country streamed into the region to bring the vision to life.

In the former home of philanthropists Julie and Spencer Penrose, located on the current site of the Fine Arts Center, the Broadmoor Art Academy (BAA) was established with a vision of creating a new art school of national stature. The BAA represented the long-held dream of an art school that emphasized easel painting and served the community by hosting music recitals, drama and dance performances, and art exhibitions.

Bordering Monument Valley Park, the former Penrose estate provided an ideal location for an art school, offering a spectacular view of Pikes Peak and proximity to other attractions that created perfect backdrops for en plein air painting such as Garden of the Gods and Cripple Creek.

Colorado Springs rivaled Taos and Santa Fe with its dynamic arts scene and ability to attract high caliber artists including Ward Lockwood, Birger Sandzén, Charles Bunnell, Lawrence Barrett, Frank Mechau, Adolf Dehn, Laura Gilpin, Lew Tilley, Archie Musick, and Mary Chenoweth.

After the Great Depression hit in 1929, the BAA looked at diversifying further, expanding into one of the first multicultural and multidisciplinary arts centers to encompass a fine art museum, arts education, and theatre, essentially an entire arts district under one roof. In 1935, the BAA shifted in name to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, followed in 1936 by the grand new facility, but the ongoing commitment to arts education remained a pillar of the institution.

Julie Penrose donated the land, Alice Bemis Taylor donated her Southwestern collection of art and publications as well as the funds for the new building and an endowment, and Elizabeth Sage Hare volunteered to serve as the first President of the Board of Trustees.