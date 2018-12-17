Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Auditioning Immediately – Dec. 2018 (needed 2 male actors) – Almost, Maine / Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 Dec 2018 / 0 Comment


THIS NOTICE WAS POSTED ON Monday, Dec. 17th, 2018 – for consideration – apply immediately.

The Plot: On a cold, clear, moonless Friday night in the middle of winter all is not quite as it seems in the remote mythical town of Almost, Maine. As the Northern lights hover in the star-filled night sky, residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected ways. Knees are bruised, Hearts are broken, love is found, lost, and confounded. But the bruises heal and the hearts are mended–almost–in what has been described as a “comic, romantic roundelay.” – New York Times. Almost, Maine inventively explores the mysteries of the human heart, touching audiences with laughter, heartbreak and hope.

Almost, Maine
by John Cariani
Presented by Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
Directed by Nathan Autrey

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
To be determined – based on actor availability

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
121 South Ridge Street
Breckenridge, CO 80424

ROLES
Looking to fill two male roles immediately, one late twenties to early thirties and one forties to sixties. Actors will portray multiple roles within the various vignettes within the production.

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

REHEARSALS
Table Work begins the week of December 17th on Monday, December 17th, Wednesday December 19th and Thursday December 20th, 2018.
Rehearsals will continue from January 2nd until opening on the 17th, 2019.
Rehearsals and performances will be held in Breckenridge however accommodations can be made for performances.

PREPARE
1 minute contemporary monologue

TO AUDITION
Send Headshot and Resume to: nathan@backstagetheatre.org

QUESTIONS?
970-453-0199

PERFORMANCES
January 17th – February 17th, 2019
Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 6:30pm

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website


