Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsDec19Wed2018all-day Cirque Eloize – Hotel (Tour) / D...Cirque Eloize – Hotel (Tour) / D...Dec 19 all-dayFor its 25th anniversary, Cirque Éloize once again presents a touching, poetic, one-of-a-kind creation. Hotel is the story of a place and the travelers who come passing through it. A stopover where lives intersect, collide and juxtapose[...]Dec21Fri2018all-day Scenes of the Season / Evergreen...Scenes of the Season / Evergreen...Dec 21 all-dayScenes of the Season is an old fashioned family holiday event featuring Jay and Donna Louden performing Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” and including nostalgic holiday songs and stories by Players favorites. Scenes of the[...]all-day Solstice Ball; A Full Moon Fairy...Solstice Ball; A Full Moon Fairy...Dec 21 all-daySolstice Ball; A Full Moon Fairy Tale Join the Shamanic Dolls as they celebrate the Full Moon Solstice with a magical enchanted forest filled with mystic characters, live music, dance, song and holiday delights. Storytelling[...]Dec31Mon2018all-day New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountain...New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountain...Dec 31 all-dayCelebrate New Year’s Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep! Join us as RMRT alumnus Travis Taylor returns to Grand Lake for a one-night-only performance! Written and performed by Travis Taylor, directed by Michael Querio. Enjoy dinner[...]all-day Super Bubble (for the kids!) / T...Super Bubble (for the kids!) / T...Dec 31 all-dayMr. Guffaw (Jim Jackson) brings a giant box of new tricks, gags, silly stuff and of course giant soap bubbles that will have you “rolling in the aisles.” Ring in the New Year before it[...]