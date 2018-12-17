THIS NOTICE WAS POSTED ON Monday, Dec. 17th, 2018 – for consideration – apply immediately.

The Plot: On a cold, clear, moonless Friday night in the middle of winter all is not quite as it seems in the remote mythical town of Almost, Maine. As the Northern lights hover in the star-filled night sky, residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected ways. Knees are bruised, Hearts are broken, love is found, lost, and confounded. But the bruises heal and the hearts are mended–almost–in what has been described as a “comic, romantic roundelay.” – New York Times. Almost, Maine inventively explores the mysteries of the human heart, touching audiences with laughter, heartbreak and hope.

Almost, Maine

by John Cariani

Presented by Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Directed by Nathan Autrey

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

To be determined – based on actor availability

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

121 South Ridge Street

Breckenridge, CO 80424

ROLES

Looking to fill two male roles immediately, one late twenties to early thirties and one forties to sixties. Actors will portray multiple roles within the various vignettes within the production.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

REHEARSALS

Table Work begins the week of December 17th on Monday, December 17th, Wednesday December 19th and Thursday December 20th, 2018.

Rehearsals will continue from January 2nd until opening on the 17th, 2019.

Rehearsals and performances will be held in Breckenridge however accommodations can be made for performances.

PREPARE

1 minute contemporary monologue

TO AUDITION

Send Headshot and Resume to: nathan@backstagetheatre.org

QUESTIONS?

970-453-0199

PERFORMANCES

January 17th – February 17th, 2019

Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 6:30pm

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website