Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California. in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it’s 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.

Performers must be between grades 7 thru 12.

Xanadu

Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar

Presented by Parlando School of Musical Arts

Direction by: Kristel Jelinek Brown

Music Direction by: Elle K. Tyler

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 from 10:30am – 5:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Dairy Arts Center

in Parlando’s Large Rehearsal Room

2590 Walnut Street (lower level)

Boulder, CO 80302

CALLBACKS

Sunday, February 24th, from 3 – 6pm at the Boulder Piano Gallery

3111 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80301

ROLES

Most characters, that are encountered, are currently on the binary and are written with he/him or she/her pronouns that you will see in the descriptions.

However limiting the descriptions are, the company seeks to be as inclusive as possible, inviting all gender non-conforming, genderqueer, transgender and non-binary actors to submit for the roles they most identify with.

Also, a list of race/ethnicity, when specific to the character is noted, but otherwise the company is seeking all races and ethnicities.

In addition, a disability may be indicated, when specific to a character, but otherwise the company is seeking actors with disabilities, as well as able-bodied actors for all roles.

Please contact the Parlando School if you have any questions, concerns, or if there are any accommodations they can provide.

For a cast breakdown visit: https://parlando.org/parlando- musical-auditions-information/

FEE

A tuition fee is required to participate.

This show will be double cast.

If cast, tuition fees and costume tuition assistance is available.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot, if available – this does not have to be a professional photo.

All those auditioning are encouraged to provide a résumé of their onstage experience and training, or include the information on their audition form.

Prepare: approximately 32 bars of a musical theater song. Please bring sheet music, an accompanist will be provided. Recorded accompaniment will not be available. Please

REHEARSALS

Rehearsals will take place daily from 9:30am-4pm, June 3rd – June 19th, 2019

PERFORMANCES

June 20th – 23rd, 2019 in the Grace Gamm Theater at the Dairy Arts Center

Thursday, June 20th, Friday, June 21st at 7pm

Saturday, June 22nd at 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, June 23rd at 2pm and 7pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME (auditions are by appointment only)

Email: courtney.paige.bostwick@gmail.com

QUESTIONS?

Email: courtney.paige.bostwick@gmail.com

Phone: 303-442-0006

Parlando School for the Musical Arts website