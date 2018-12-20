Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(Jan. 11th and 12th, 2019) Little Women, the Musical / CenterStage Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 20 Dec 2018 / 0 Comment


Little Women, the Musical has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this touching musical filled with personal discovery and growth, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Little Women, the Musical
Book by Allan Knee
Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein
Music by Jason Howland
Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1869 semi- autobiographical novel
Presented by CenterStage Theatre Company
Directed by Kelsey Kaisershot
Music direction by Simon Daum

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS (by appointment only)
Friday, January 11th, 2019 from 4 – 8pm
Saturday, January 12th from noon – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
CenterStage Studios
901 Front Street (lower level)
Louisville, CO 80027

CALLBACKS (if needed)
Sunday, January 13th, 2019 (time called will depend on what role)

ROLES
CenterStage would love to have a diverse cast – actors of all types and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.
ALL Actors must be between 14 – 21 years of age to be eligible to audition.
Women: March sisters: Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy: “Marmee” March; Aunt March
Men: Theodore “Laurie” Lawrence; Mr. Lawrence; Professor Bhaer; Mr. John Brook
Ensemble: 2 Women, 2 Males

FEE TO PARTICIPATE
This show may be double cast.
If cast: there is a fee to participate: $440 per participant, as well as a $50 costume fee and $20 script fee per participant. Scholarships based on financial need are available thanks to a grant from the Kerr Foundation.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Sheet music in your key (copied double-sided, 3 hole punched, in a binder). No a cappella auditions.
Those auditioning are encouraged to provide a resume of their onstage experience and training.
Also, bring a recent headshot (if available – it doesn’t have to be a professional photo).
Prepare: 32 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song in the style of the show that shows off your range. Please don’t sing a song from the show. Actors will also be asked to read a short selection from the script.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

REHEARSALS
Begin late January 2019

PERFORMANCES
April 11th – April 20th, 2019
Tentative performance schedule: April 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, and 20th at 7:30pm.
April 13th, 14th, and 20th at 2pm

QUESTIONS?
Email: kelsey.kaisershot@gmail.com
Phone: 720-320-6692

PERFORMANCE VENUE
CenterStage Black Box
901 Front Street
Louisville, CO 80027

CenterStage Theatre Company website

LIttle Women


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado