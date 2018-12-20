Little Women, the Musical has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this touching musical filled with personal discovery and growth, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Little Women, the Musical

Book by Allan Knee

Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein

Music by Jason Howland

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1869 semi- autobiographical novel

Presented by CenterStage Theatre Company

Directed by Kelsey Kaisershot

Music direction by Simon Daum

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS (by appointment only)

Friday, January 11th, 2019 from 4 – 8pm

Saturday, January 12th from noon – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

CenterStage Studios

901 Front Street (lower level)

Louisville, CO 80027

CALLBACKS (if needed)

Sunday, January 13th, 2019 (time called will depend on what role)

ROLES

CenterStage would love to have a diverse cast – actors of all types and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.

ALL Actors must be between 14 – 21 years of age to be eligible to audition.

Women: March sisters: Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy: “Marmee” March; Aunt March

Men: Theodore “Laurie” Lawrence; Mr. Lawrence; Professor Bhaer; Mr. John Brook

Ensemble: 2 Women, 2 Males

FEE TO PARTICIPATE

This show may be double cast.

If cast: there is a fee to participate: $440 per participant, as well as a $50 costume fee and $20 script fee per participant. Scholarships based on financial need are available thanks to a grant from the Kerr Foundation.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Sheet music in your key (copied double-sided, 3 hole punched, in a binder). No a cappella auditions.

Those auditioning are encouraged to provide a resume of their onstage experience and training.

Also, bring a recent headshot (if available – it doesn’t have to be a professional photo).

Prepare: 32 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song in the style of the show that shows off your range. Please don’t sing a song from the show. Actors will also be asked to read a short selection from the script.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

REHEARSALS

Begin late January 2019

PERFORMANCES

April 11th – April 20th, 2019

Tentative performance schedule: April 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, and 20th at 7:30pm.

April 13th, 14th, and 20th at 2pm

QUESTIONS?

Email: kelsey.kaisershot@gmail.com

Phone: 720-320-6692

PERFORMANCE VENUE

CenterStage Black Box

901 Front Street

Louisville, CO 80027

