Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsDec21Fri2018all-day Scenes of the Season / Evergreen...Scenes of the Season / Evergreen...Dec 21 all-dayScenes of the Season is an old fashioned family holiday event featuring Jay and Donna Louden performing Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” and including nostalgic holiday songs and stories by Players favorites. Scenes of the[...]all-day Solstice Ball; A Full Moon Fairy...Solstice Ball; A Full Moon Fairy...Dec 21 all-daySolstice Ball; A Full Moon Fairy Tale Join the Shamanic Dolls as they celebrate the Full Moon Solstice with a magical enchanted forest filled with mystic characters, live music, dance, song and holiday delights. Storytelling[...]Dec31Mon2018all-day New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountain...New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountain...Dec 31 all-dayCelebrate New Year’s Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep! Join us as RMRT alumnus Travis Taylor returns to Grand Lake for a one-night-only performance! Written and performed by Travis Taylor, directed by Michael Querio. Enjoy dinner[...]all-day Super Bubble (for the kids!) – N...Super Bubble (for the kids!) – N...Dec 31 all-dayOne of the biggest, local family events for New Year’s Eve returns, as world class clown, Jim Jackson rings in the New Year with slapstick comedy, ridiculous juggling, dazzling magic and giant soap bubbles. Fantastic[...]Jan4Fri2019all-day Legally Blonde, The Musical / Fe...Legally Blonde, The Musical / Fe...Jan 4 all-dayElle Woods, President of the Delta Nu Sorority at UCLA, leaves behind her days of sun and valet to chase after what she believes to her true love. While trying to navigate the hallowed halls[...]