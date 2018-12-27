DISGUISES is seeking interns to work with their costuming professionals through their busy spring season in 2019.

The internship provides the opportunity to be part of the team, learn communication and organization skills, and accumulate experience in working with directors and designers to help build their vision in addition to the costuming skills that are part of the program.



ABOUT DISGUISES

Disguises is the biggest costume store in the Denver area.

They are proud to serve many schools, community theatres and organizations around the country in their Theatrical Costume Rental Department. Each year they work with directors and designers to provide costumes to dozens of shows ranging in size from 10 costumes to over 200!

ABOUT THE INTERNSHIP

In costuming, interns will learn how to break down a show and analyze costuming needs, take measurements and use them to select garments, understand how alterations work and when a garment can (or should) be altered or not, coordinating costumes across a variety of sizes, and so much more! If an intern has an aptitude for sewing, their seamstresses may train an intern in some sewing tasks and alterations as well.

HOURS, COMPENSATION AND CREDITS

Internships are unpaid.

Hours are flexible – Disguises will work with interns to provide hours that will work with school and life schedules as much as possible. They will also coordinate with the school for any intern seeking to gain credits for their work.

TO APPLY

Contact Disguises by emailing your cover letter and resume to:

Todd Belanger at owners@disguisescostumes.com

DISGUISES

9797 W. Colfax Avenue

Lakewood, CO. 80215

