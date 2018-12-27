Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsDec31Mon2018all-day New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountain...New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountain...Dec 31 all-dayCelebrate New Year’s Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep! Join us as RMRT alumnus Travis Taylor returns to Grand Lake for a one-night-only performance! Written and performed by Travis Taylor, directed by Michael Querio. Enjoy dinner[...]all-day Super Bubble (for the kids!) – N...Super Bubble (for the kids!) – N...Dec 31 all-dayOne of the biggest, local family events for New Year’s Eve returns, as world class clown, Jim Jackson rings in the New Year with slapstick comedy, ridiculous juggling, dazzling magic and giant soap bubbles. Fantastic[...]Jan4Fri2019all-day Legally Blonde, The Musical / Fe...Legally Blonde, The Musical / Fe...Jan 4 all-dayElle Woods, President of the Delta Nu Sorority at UCLA, leaves behind her days of sun and valet to chase after what she believes to her true love. While trying to navigate the hallowed halls[...]all-day She Loves Me / Performance Now T...She Loves Me / Performance Now T...Jan 4 all-dayIn this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing, two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves… and[...]all-day The Pinter Plays / Germinal StageThe Pinter Plays / Germinal StageJan 4 all-dayGerminal Stage presents The Pinter Plays: The Collection and The Room. The Collection: Stella makes a confession to her husband James that she’d been unfaithful to him with Bill…but was Stella telling James the truth?[...]