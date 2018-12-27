Disguises is hiring a part-time Costume Shop Assistant for 2019.

JOB DESCRIPTION

This job would be part-time (about 20 hours a week), with the exception of two busy full-time periods through the months of October, November, and then March and April 2019 (35-40 hours a week). The scheduling is generally quite flexible, with more importance placed on the amount of hours able to be put in.

DUTIES

Helping maintain notes, phone calls, email inquiries, costume labels, inventories, and other general paperwork.

Assists in setting up, organizing, and maintaining safety in workroom and warehouse (based on OSHA standards).

Helps with the design and assembly of costume ensembles (this can include research).

Monitor costumes for damage and sends garments to workrooms or alterations for repair.

Checks over completed ensembles as final inventory is recorded, with a specific eye for continuity.

Preparation of costumes, which includes neat presentation and ironing of garments.

Packing costumes for pickup or shipment to other locations.

Checks returned costumes against detailed inventory lists.

Assists with laundering and organizing of the stock.

Works with the public to rent costumes, and writing contracts.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Is able to manage time well and meet deadlines.

Is organized, neat, and efficient with good memory.

Pays attention to detail to ensure continuity.

Is able to work under pressure.

Is able to work as a team player.

Responds positively to daily tasks and requests.

Has good communication and interpersonal skills.

A big plus would be someone with knowledge and passion for costume and clothing history as well as the ability to sew.

ADDITIONAL DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Someone eager to learn and expand their theatre knowledge. The show seasons at Disguises are hectic, but can also act as a crash course in classic theatre shows and costume styles. It is a great opportunity to work with a unique team with a variety of backgrounds and knowledge to share.

COMPENSATION

Job is PAID

TO APPLY

Please email a cover letter and resume to Todd Belanger at owners@disguisescostumes.com

Disguises is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, gender identity, sexual orientation or any other characteristic protected by law.

ABOUT DISGUISES

Disguises is an 18,000 square foot superstore with over 250,000 costumes under its roof. It has been serving theatres and schools in the Denver community and throughout the United States for over 23 years. The theatre department rents out costumes to productions based on traditional knowledge, the director’s vision, and according to the detailed measurements of actors. Through the months of February-April, they are very busy with this. During peak times, it is not unusual for their team to prepare a full show per day.

DISGUISES

9797 W. Colfax Avenue

Lakewood, CO. 80215

Posted 12-27-18