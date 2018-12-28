Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Theater Library with Hundreds of Scripts/Scores Available

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Dec 2018 / 0 Comment


Janet DeRuvo is releasing her theater library, which contains hundreds of scripts and scores.
Would like to sell or she will donate to the right property.

Contact:
Janet DeRuvo at janmtdr@gmail.com
720-421-9744


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado