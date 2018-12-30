Based on the famous Scopes Monkey trial of 1925, a Tennessee schoolteacher, Bertram Cates is arrested for teaching his students Darwin’s theory of evolution.



Inherit the Wind

by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee

Presented by 5th Wall Productions in Association with The Cygnet Theater

ROLES

Needed – two young people (ages 10-13) to play the roles of Howard and Melinda.

TO APPLY

Please email your headshot and resume to 5thwallproduction@gmail.com and your preferred time (any day after 5pm is available).

There will be group readings from the script, the selections will be sent prior to the audition.

WHERE ARE THE AUDITIONS

The Cygnet Theater

2931 W Short Pl.

Denver, CO 80204

COMPENSATION

Stipend based on box office receipts

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals:

Read through will be on Monday, January 7th, 2019.

Tech rehearsals will run February 17th – 19th, 2019.

All other rehearsals will be based on availability. Producers are very open to a variety of conflicts.

Performances:

February 22nd – March 16th, 2019

