Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Young King Arthur / Miners Alley Children’s Theatre in Golden – (Feb. 2nd – March 2nd, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


Young Arthur is learning to be a squire for his older brother Kay. He meets Merlin, a wizard, who mentors him as he tries to be the best squire and the best person he can be. The play ends with Arthur pulling the sword from the stone and claiming his rightful place as King of England.

Young King Arthur
Adapted by Rory Pierce
Presented by Miners Alley Children’s Theatre
Directed by Rory Pierce

February 2nd – March 2nd, 2019
Saturdays at 1pm (Feb. 23rd and March 2nd at 11am and 1pm)
Call box office for a schedule of weekday performances.
Box Office: 303-935-3044
Ticket Link

VENUE
Miners Alley Playhouse
1224 Washington Avenue, Suite 200
Golden, CO 80401

Miners Alley Playhouse website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado