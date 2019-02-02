Young Arthur is learning to be a squire for his older brother Kay. He meets Merlin, a wizard, who mentors him as he tries to be the best squire and the best person he can be. The play ends with Arthur pulling the sword from the stone and claiming his rightful place as King of England.

Young King Arthur

Adapted by Rory Pierce

Presented by Miners Alley Children’s Theatre

Directed by Rory Pierce

February 2nd – March 2nd, 2019

Saturdays at 1pm (Feb. 23rd and March 2nd at 11am and 1pm)

Call box office for a schedule of weekday performances.

Box Office: 303-935-3044

Ticket Link

VENUE

Miners Alley Playhouse

1224 Washington Avenue, Suite 200

Golden, CO 80401

Miners Alley Playhouse website