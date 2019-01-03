Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(Jan. 6th & 7th) – Cabaret Voltaire / Millibo Art Theatre in Colorado Springs

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Jan 2019 / 0 Comment


In 1916, a performance venue named Cabaret Voltaire opened in Zurich, Switzerland. It was the place where artists could explore and experiment with what performance was.  They brought together different styles and disciplines. There were concerts involving typewriters, rakes, and pot covers. It was music, visual art, dance and poetry all mixed together. 103 years later the Millibo Art Theatre opens its doors to a similar artistic experiment of the same name showcasing the variety, creativity, and talent of Pikes Peak’s best artists.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, January 6th, 2019 from 3 – 6pm
Monday, January 7th from 6 – 9pm
(selections will be made on Mon., Jan. 7th)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The Millibo Art Theatre
1626 S. Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80905

PERFORMANCE DATES
Friday, January 18th and Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at 7:30pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

BRING / PREPARE
Please come ready to present 2 to 5 minutes of your new work for the audition panel.
You will be given a 10 minute slot.

SEEKING PERFORMERS
We’re interested in original performances in theatre, comedy, music, dance, circus, variety, poetry, performance art and film.
Works should be no longer than 10 minutes in duration.

QUESTIONS?
Email: matboxoffice@gmail.com
Call: 719-465-6321

COMPENSATION

  • Selected works may request a private coaching session with artistic staff
  • Selected works receive a full production and two night run at the Millibo
  • Successful applicants will receive 2 tickets to attend the festival (value $30) as well as 2 tickets to a 18/19 MAT Premiere show (value $50)

Millibo Art Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado