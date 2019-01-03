In 1916, a performance venue named Cabaret Voltaire opened in Zurich, Switzerland. It was the place where artists could explore and experiment with what performance was. They brought together different styles and disciplines. There were concerts involving typewriters, rakes, and pot covers. It was music, visual art, dance and poetry all mixed together. 103 years later the Millibo Art Theatre opens its doors to a similar artistic experiment of the same name showcasing the variety, creativity, and talent of Pikes Peak’s best artists.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, January 6th, 2019 from 3 – 6pm

Monday, January 7th from 6 – 9pm

(selections will be made on Mon., Jan. 7th)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Millibo Art Theatre

1626 S. Tejon Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, January 18th and Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at 7:30pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

BRING / PREPARE

Please come ready to present 2 to 5 minutes of your new work for the audition panel.

You will be given a 10 minute slot.

SEEKING PERFORMERS

We’re interested in original performances in theatre, comedy, music, dance, circus, variety, poetry, performance art and film.

Works should be no longer than 10 minutes in duration.

QUESTIONS?

Email: matboxoffice@gmail.com

Call: 719-465-6321

COMPENSATION

Selected works may request a private coaching session with artistic staff

Selected works receive a full production and two night run at the Millibo

Successful applicants will receive 2 tickets to attend the festival (value $30) as well as 2 tickets to a 18/19 MAT Premiere show (value $50)

