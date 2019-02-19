The Assistant Director of Education (ADE) reports to the Director of Education & Community Outreach during the summer season. The ADE will serve as a key member of the Education team and acts as lead teaching artist and advisor to a team of Education Apprentices.

The ADE will make strong artistic contributions to the success of our youth productions by serving as

Director, Music Director, or Choreographer.

Additional responsibilities include maintaining the daily camp schedule, assisting with external communications, attending production meetings, and supporting a culture of generosity and empathy. The ideal candidate will be an early career TYA professional with 3-5 years of experience as a teaching artist.

Candidates with Spanish language fluency or previous experience in an ESL environment are encouraged to apply. In accordance with national standards and practices, all potential ADE’s are subject to a federal background check.

SCHEDULE

June 3rd – August 18th, 2019

DUTIES AND COMPENSATION

Temporary Position / One position is available.

Shared housing and a weekly stipend of $350 are provided for the duration of the contract.

A travel stipend is also provided.

TO APPLY (deadline March 28th, 2019)

Send letter of interest and resume to:

Cole Neidhardt, Director of Education and Community Outreach

colt@lakedillontheatre.org

VENUE

Lake Dillon Theatre Company

460 Blue River Parkway

Silverthorne, CO 80498

Lake Dillon Theatre Company website