The Lake Dillon Theatre Company Apprentice Program provides opportunities for young theatre professionals to further develop their careers with on-the-job training in their field of interest. The program bridges the gap between the educational world and the professional world by providing real work experience and credits that help build resumes and skills. Apprentices team up with professionals who serve as mentors and support them during their time at LDTC.

SCHEDULE

May 28th – August 18th, 2019

Contracts for most departments run for 10-12 weeks between May 28th – August 18th. Please note that there is flexibility on start and end dates. We understand that students going back to school may not be available for the full term. We will consider each applicant’s availability on an individual basis as we seek to fill each apprentice position with the best candidate. Full descriptions are available on our website at https://www.lakedillontheatre. org/join-the-team/ apprenticeships/ All positions remain open until filled.

DUTIES AND COMPENSATION

Temporary Position

Lake Dillon Theatre Apprentices earn a weekly meal stipend of $150. Dorm-style housing is provided. Free public transportation is available with local bus shuttles.

TO APPLY (deadline March 28th, 2019)

Send all application materials (letter of interest and resume) to:

Cole Neidhardt, Director of Education and Community Outreach

colt@lakedillontheatre.org

VENUE

Lake Dillon Theatre Company

460 Blue River Parkway

Silverthorne, CO 80498

Lake Dillon Theatre Company website