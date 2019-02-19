The (non-union) Assistant Stage Manager for the Lake Dillon Theatre Company’s production of The Cake will work closely with the Stage Manager during the rehearsal and performance period. This position will be responsible for backstage operations during performances and will also assist with wardrobe and prop duties. The ideal candidate will have prior experience and knowledge of stage management procedures, protocols, and terminology. Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

QUALIFICATIONS

BA or BFA in technical theatre or equivalent work experience. Degree can be in progress for consideration. Some design experience preferred. Must display a positive attitude with a focus on people and our community. Demonstrate professional conduct at all times. Strong leadership skills. Comfortable working with both hired crew and volunteers of varying experience and abilities. Proficient oral and written communication skills. Ability to decipher property plots/tracking, elevations, ground plans, and other design elements whether hand written or via software technologies.

SCHEDULE

March 4th – March 31st, 2019

Arrival Date: Negotiable First Rehearsal: March 4th Tech: March 13th – 15th, 2019

Opening: March 15th

Performances: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays @ 6:30pm / Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:30pm

Closing: March 31st



COMPENSATION

Temporary Position

Housing and travel stipend are provided in addition to weekly compensation.

TO APPLY (deadline March 1st, 2019)

Send letter of interest and resume to:

Kevin Carson at kevin@lakedillontheatre.org

VENUE

Lake Dillon Theatre Company

460 Blue River Parkway

Silverthorne, CO 80498

Lake Dillon Theatre Company website