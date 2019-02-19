Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsFeb22Fri2019all-day A Midwinter Night’s Scream / The...A Midwinter Night’s Scream / The...Feb 22 all-dayFeaturing six short plays with four scene-lets in between, written by U.S. playwrights. The plays are hilarious, animated, and reference many artists throughout history while focusing on Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” giving life to new[...]all-day Blessed Assurance / Coal Creek T...Blessed Assurance / Coal Creek T...Feb 22 all-dayIt is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Olivia, the cook for the Whitehouse café, has shocked her small southern town by marching up the courthouse steps demanding to register to vote. Because of this[...]all-day Così fan tutte: A School for Lov...Così fan tutte: A School for Lov...Feb 22 all-dayCosì fan tutte pairs comedy and commentary at its best, set to some of the most extraordinary music Mozart ever wrote. Two couples find that love and fidelity isn’t quite black and white through a[...]all-day Life Sucks / The Aurora Fox Arts...Life Sucks / The Aurora Fox Arts...Feb 22 all-dayLife Sucks is a brash reworking of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. A group of old friends, ex-lovers, estranged in-laws, and lifelong enemies gather to grapple with life’s thorniest questions—and each other. What could possibly go wrong?[...]all-day Nunsense / Ovation West Musical ...Nunsense / Ovation West Musical ...Feb 22 all-dayNunsense is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns, the Little Sisters of Hoboken. The show is a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters,[...]