Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Dames at Sea / Midtown Arts Center in Fort Collins – (Jan. 5th – March 10th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


Sweet Ruby, from her faraway hometown, has come to make it big on Broadway in NYC. A chance meeting with Dick, a boy from home (an ambitious songwriter), leads to Dick saving Ruby’s doomed Broadway show with a smash tune, as she becomes a star. A musical comedy spoof of the great musicals of the 1930s.

Dames at Sea
Book and Lyrics by George Haimson and Robin Miller
Music by Jim Wise
Presented by Midtown Arts Center
Directed and Choreographed by Michael Lasris
Music Direction by Victor Walters

January 5th – March 10th, 2019
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays – 6pm dinner, 7:30pm show
Sundays – noon lunch, 1:30pm show
Box Office: 970-225-2555
Ticket Link

VENUE
Dinner Theatre at Midtown Arts Center
3750 S. Mason
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Midtown Arts Center website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado