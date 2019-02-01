Sweet Ruby, from her faraway hometown, has come to make it big on Broadway in NYC. A chance meeting with Dick, a boy from home (an ambitious songwriter), leads to Dick saving Ruby’s doomed Broadway show with a smash tune, as she becomes a star. A musical comedy spoof of the great musicals of the 1930s.

Dames at Sea

Book and Lyrics by George Haimson and Robin Miller

Music by Jim Wise

Presented by Midtown Arts Center

Directed and Choreographed by Michael Lasris

Music Direction by Victor Walters

January 5th – March 10th, 2019

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays – 6pm dinner, 7:30pm show

Sundays – noon lunch, 1:30pm show

Box Office: 970-225-2555

VENUE

Dinner Theatre at Midtown Arts Center

3750 S. Mason

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Midtown Arts Center website