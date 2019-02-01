A musical tribute to Frank Sinatra, the man who’s music defined an American generation.

Two dynamic couples take the audience from the 1940’s swing era to the bright lights of Las Vegas with the Rat Pack and beyond. My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra is full of songs made famous by the Chairman of the Board that include: “Strangers in the Night”, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”, “Fly Me to the Moon”, and “New York, New York.”



My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

by David Grapes

Presented by Midtown Arts Center

Directed and Musical Direction by Jalyn Courtenay Webb

January 10th – March 17th, 2019

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays – 6pm dinner, 7:30pm show

Sundays – noon lunch, 1:30pm show (buffet)

Box Office: 970-225-2555

Ticket Link

VENUE

The Ballroom at Midtown Arts Center

3750 S. Mason

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Midtown Arts Center website