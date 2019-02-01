Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra / Midtown Arts Center in Fort Collins – (Jan. 10th – March 17th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


A musical tribute to Frank Sinatra, the man who’s music defined an American generation.
Two dynamic couples take the audience from the 1940’s swing era to the bright lights of Las Vegas with the Rat Pack and beyond. My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra is full of songs made famous by the Chairman of the Board that include: “Strangers in the Night”, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”, “Fly Me to the Moon”, and “New York, New York.”

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra
by David Grapes
Presented by Midtown Arts Center
Directed and Musical Direction by Jalyn Courtenay Webb

January 10th – March 17th, 2019
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays – 6pm dinner, 7:30pm show
Sundays – noon lunch, 1:30pm show (buffet)
Box Office: 970-225-2555
Ticket Link

VENUE
The Ballroom at Midtown Arts Center
3750 S. Mason
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Midtown Arts Center website


