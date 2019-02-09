The Longmont Theatre Company announces open auditions for Chess, directed by Mr. Pat Payne, with musical direction by Tanya Daugherty. Chess, a complex rock opera, develops the ancient and distinguished game of chess into a metaphor for romantic rivalries that form a love triangle between the loutish American chess star, the earnest Russian champion, and the Hungarian-American female chess second who is torn between them.

CHESS

Book by Tim Rice

Music by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus

Lyrics by Tim Rice

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, February 9th, 2019 from 11am – on (by appointment only)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Longmont Theatre

513 Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

CALLBACKS

Monday, February 11th starting at 7pm

You will only attend callbacks if invited.

Come prepared to dance, if called back.

ROLES

Freddie Trumper (“The American”) – Rock tenor (to C). The American chess champion, a cross between Bobby Fisher and John McEnroe. Arrogant and temperamental, but a genius; his chess playing is revolutionary. He is dangerously obsessed with his art.

Anatoly Sergievsky (“The Russian”) – Baritone (to G sharp). The Russian chess champion. Unexpectedly charming. He doesn’t seem a romantic hero at first, but becomes one through his personality. An intelligent, feeling, passionate man. Falls in love with Florence, but is married to and has two children with Svetlana. Must decide two things: 1) Is his duty to his country, or to himself? 2) What does he love more: the game, or the women in his life?

Florence Vassy – strong belt voice (to E). Hungarian-born. She is clever, theatrical, touching, vivacious, volatile. Frederick’s chess second. She’s worked very hard to become the cosmopolitan woman she is today, and sometimes she tries a little too hard. Falls in love with Anatoly. Starts by focusing on the game (and Freddie), ends focusing on her heart (and Anatoly).

Alexander Molokov – Bass (down to F sharp). Anatoly’s second—and a KGB agent. Not above manipulating others to further his political aims. Intellectually formidable and fiercely patriotic. Must use Russian accent.

Svetlana Sergievsky – strong belt voice. Anatoly’s wife. Domestic, wholesome, homey, but still effortlessly elegant. Loves her husband, but knows that she’ll never be able to combat his flaws and obsessions.

Walter de Courcey– Bass-Baritone (down to G sharp). A marketing agent. Seemingly respectable, substantial, trustworthy—but secretly a manipulative CIA agent.

The Arbiter – rock high baritone (up to A). International businessman. Smooth, but with a quick temper, he’s the chess tournament’s referee. Must be able to dance—think Michael Jacksonesque smoothness.

Lenoid Vigand – Tenor. Anatoly’s Russian opponent in Act Two, a “machine” of a chess player.

Ensemble – to play Citizens of Merano, Reporters, Delegates, Civil Servants

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot/Resume and a list of conflicts between auditions and the end date of the show run.

Prepare: 16-32 bars of pop/rock musical theatre. Music from the show is acceptable. Please bring sheet music.

No a cappella.

COMPENSATION

Roles are NON-paid.

Actors are expected to participate in set construction on weekends during the rehearsal period, and with strike after the show closes.

PERFORMANCES

May 3rd – May 18th, 2019

SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

(Fill out the form on the website and the producer will contact you with your appointment.)

QUESTIONS?

Contact: Tracy Cravens, Producer at anttraco@yahoo.com.

VENUE

Longmont Theatre Company website

posted 1-12-19