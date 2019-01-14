Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Now seeking) – Aliens: Escape from Earth! (for Summer 2019) / ScienceTellers in New Jersey

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Jan 2019 / 0 Comment


ScienceTellers is looking for energetic and animated performers to present fun, interactive 45-minute science programs at schools, libraries and private events. There is NO need to be a scientist — performers will be taught all the science they need to know!

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
Preferred, but not required: experience working with kids, and/or a background in theater, drama or performance.

COMPENSATION
$75/show, plus mileage, tips and bonuses. All tolls and parking are reimbursed.
This is a great opportunity for actors looking for part-time work.

SCHEDULE
Summer 2019
Show times and days vary

TO APPLY – auditions by on-line form and video
Please fill out the application form – CLICK HERE
The form must be filled out, otherwise, you will not be considered.

QUESTIONS?
Email: jobs@sciencetellers.com
Phone: 740-821-4176

ScienceTellers website


