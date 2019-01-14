Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJan16Wed2019all-day Almost, Maine / Breckenridge Bac...Almost, Maine / Breckenridge Bac...Jan 16 all-dayOn a cold, clear, moonless Friday night in the middle of winter all is not quite as it seems in the remote mythical town of Almost, Maine. As the Northern lights hover in the star-filled[...]Jan18Fri2019all-day Cabaret Voltaire – an Evening of...Cabaret Voltaire – an Evening of...Jan 18 all-dayIn 1916, a performance venue named Cabaret Voltaire opened in Zurich, Switzerland. “Under this name a group of young artists and writers formed with the objective of becoming a center for artistic entertainment”. On January[...]all-day Disney’s Newsies – The Musical /...Disney’s Newsies – The Musical /...Jan 18 all-dayBased on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony[...]all-day Hooded, Or Being Black for Dummi...Hooded, Or Being Black for Dummi...Jan 18 all-dayHooded, or Being Black for Dummies is about two 14 year old black boys, who exist in two totally different worlds. Marquis is a book smart prep-schooler living in the affluent suburb of Achievement Heights;[...]all-day It’s Not You, It’s Me – The Seco...It’s Not You, It’s Me – The Seco...Jan 18 all-dayThe Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is excited to present It’s Not You, It’s Me. –The Second City. The Second City has been laughing at love and its infinite scroll of side[...]