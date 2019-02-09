In this lyrical, bittersweet comedy, George, a linguist consumed with preserving the dying languages of far-flung cultures, is losing his chance to preserve another language when its last two speakers refuse to talk to each other. Closer to home, though, language is failing him. He doesn’t know what to say to his wife, Mary, to keep her from leaving him, and he doesn’t recognize the deep feelings that his lab assistant, Emma, has for him. The Language Archive was the winner of the 2010 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

The Language Archive

by Julia Cho

Presented by Vintage Theatre

Directed by Margaret Norwood

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, February 16th, 2019 from 11am – 3pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton Street

Aurora, CO 80010

CALLBACKS (if needed)

Sunday, February 17th from 6-9pm

ROLES (the role of ALTA has been pre-cast)

George: A linguist. A man in his late 30s or 40s. George is passionate about the preservation of languages. He is not able to communicate with his wife.

Mary: His wife. A woman in her late 30s or 40s. Mary leaves George and begins a new life.

Emma: A lab assistant. A woman in her 30s or 40’s. Emma is in love with George and tries find ways to communicate with him.

Resten: An old man. He is married to Alta and they are they final speakers of a language called Elloway.

Language instructor: Any gender. Over 40. Wise, but vulnerable. Also doubles as an old man who Mary meets on the train.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

No Equity contracts available for this show.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Resume, headshot and calendar of conflicts

Prepare: No preparations required. Cold reading from script.

QUESTIONS?

Email the director, Margaret Norwood at margaret@babylionproductions.com



PERFORMANCES

May 10th – June 16th, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sunday matinees at 2:30pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton Street

Aurora, CO 80010

Vintage Theatre website