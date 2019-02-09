Well is Lisa Kron’s journey into her past. It’s about her mother, her well-being and the alternate universe your parents live in where your therapy has no power. The play asks the question: Are we responsible for our own well-being? The answers Kron gets are much more complicated than she bargained for as the play spins dangerously out of control into riotously funny and unexpected territory of deconstructed theater. The actors critique the script, her mother keeps interjecting her own homespun opinions, and Kron finds herself in the middle of a comedic coup d’état.”

In Well, Kron (who is known for her works for one performer — herself) leads the audience through stories of her childhood and family. This time, however, the solo actress surrounds herself with a cast — who portray various characters.

The show will be directed by Stacey D’Angelo.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, February 16th, 2019 from 10am – 3:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

John Hand Theater

on the Colorado Free University Lowry Campus

7653 E. 1st Place

Denver, CO 80230

CALLBACKS

Sunday, February 17th, 2019 from 10am – 1pm

ROLES

LISA KRON: New York performance artist writing a play NOT about her mother. (30-45)

ANN KRON: Late sixties/early seventies, Midwestern housewife, lethargic and in pain, yet surprisingly vibrant. Warm and funny.

THE ENSEMBLE: A group of four actors that Lisa has hired to be in the play. As the “intended play” unravels and their “rehearsed” scenes are interrupted, we see these real people having to grapple with the unexpected events occurring onstage. Their show-must-go-on actor ethic erodes as they (like the audience) start to find Ann a more compelling source of information, entertainment and warm human connection.

Actor A: white woman, thirties/forties, plays Joy, Dottie and herself

Actor B: black woman, thirties/forties, plays Lori Jones, Kay, Mrs. Price, Cynthia and herself

Actor C: black man, twenties to fifties, plays Jim Richardson, Nurse 2, Little Oscar, Big Oscar and himself

Actor D: white man, twenties to fifties, plays Howard Norris, Head Nurse and himself

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: One 1-minute contemporary monologue

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

No Union contracts available

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Begin in early May and will be generally held Monday thru Thursday between 6-10pm

with potential for some Saturday or daytime rehearsals subject to actor availability.

Tech Week: June 16th – 21st.

Performances: June 22nd – July 20th, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm

QUESTIONS?

Email: Kevin Flomberg-Rollins at kev4250@gmail.com

VENUE

Firehouse Theater Company website