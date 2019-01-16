Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Pink Monkey Solutions is seeking applicants for ​Production Lead ​positions for the 2019 Season (May 2019 – September 2019).

This is a contract position that would have you work as the head of a team to install, run shows, and strike special event decor, scenic elements, and lighting in high profile locations throughout Colorado.

COMPENSATION
Salary:​ $18-$20/hr depending on experience and qualifications with an estimate of between 160 and 650 hours worked over 16 weeks, totalling an earnings range of $2,800 – $12,800 depending on full or part time status and availability.

SCHEDULE
Full and Part Time
The positions are paid on an hourly basis and full-time staff will have a minimum of a 40 hour work week, and part time work will offer between 10 and 40 hours a week, depending on your availability.
Schedule may vary – it is likely that during busy production weeks you will be required to work more than 40 hours a week, and there will be some weeks with low or no hours. ​The hours for the shifts worked by our onsite crew vary, and include nights and weekends.

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • ●  Attend productions meetings for briefing of event logistics
  • ●  Manage Onsite Jobs
    • ○  begin each event w/ pre-event briefing
    • ○  establish load-in timeline
    • ○  assign crew members to specific tasks throughout installation and strike
    • ○  manage crew throughout event
    • ○  liaise with venue contact
    • ○  Keep inventory of equipment coming off the job
    • ○  Checking the space before departure
  • ●  on-site client management
  • ●  on-site venue management
  • ●  responsible for return of all equipment
  • ●  Report post-event through established forms
  • ●  Work with production manager and logistics manager to solve on-site challenges

    REQUIRED SKILLS
    This position requires both communication skills and a high attention to detail. Punctuality, reliability, organization and a strong work ethic are paramount.

    3 or more years working in Production Management, Stage Management, Lighting, Fabric Work, Carpentry, Rigging or Scenic Art experience are preferred. Professionalism and a positive attitude along with the willingness and ability to learn and teach the aforementioned skills is a must.

    TRAVEL
    Our events are frequently outside of Denver, often in the Aspen and Vail area as well as other resort towns around Colorado. On location work is typically 1-3 nights. Pink Monkey covers travel to and from location, per diem and hotel accommodations.​ Schedules are provided two weeks ahead.

    NOTE: If you have a valid driver’s license and experience driving cargo vans and up to 26’ Box Trucks, additional compensation is provided for drivers.

BONUSES
We offer a ​completion bonus​ to full time staff that successfully complete their contract. The completion bonus is structured as follows:

  • ●  Provide availability at the start of the season. We will consider you available for any times not listed as a conflict.
  • ●  Compete an average of 35 hours per week, without additional conflicts added, excepting emergencies.
  • ●  If completed, a bonus of $2/hr for all hours worked is provided, totaling ~$1000 – $1500.

    TO APPLY
    Please send a cover letter, résumé, and references to ​recruiting@pinkmonkeysolutions.com as a PDF.
    Include ​Pink Monkey 2019 Summer Event Season Onsite Production Lead ​in your subject line.

Pink Monkey Solutions website


