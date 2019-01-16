Pink Monkey Solutions is seeking applicants for ​Production Lead ​positions for the 2019 Season (May 2019 – September 2019).

This is a contract position that would have you work as the head of a team to install, run shows, and strike special event decor, scenic elements, and lighting in high profile locations throughout Colorado.

COMPENSATION

Salary:​ $18-$20/hr depending on experience and qualifications with an estimate of between 160 and 650 hours worked over 16 weeks, totalling an earnings range of $2,800 – $12,800 depending on full or part time status and availability.

SCHEDULE ​

Full and Part Time

The positions are paid on an hourly basis and full-time staff will have a minimum of a 40 hour work week, and part time work will offer between 10 and 40 hours a week, depending on your availability.

Schedule may vary – it is likely that during busy production weeks you will be required to work more than 40 hours a week, and there will be some weeks with low or no hours. ​The hours for the shifts worked by our onsite crew vary, and include nights and weekends.

JOB DESCRIPTION