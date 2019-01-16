Fabrication Shop Carpenter

Pink Monkey Solutions is seeking applicants for ​carpentry and fabrication​ ​positions for the 2019 Events Season (May 2019 – September 2019). This is a contract position that would have you work in a professional fabrication shop as part of a team to execute design work for large events in the greater Denver area.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Execute fabrication, assembly, finish carpentry and painting for custom builds of all kinds. Operate standard shop tools such as table saw, router, sanders, pneumatics and various hand power tools required in the fabrication and assembly of final products. Measure, cut, shape, and assemble materials. Assist in preparing elements for paint.

Basic paint and finish work. Work independently as well as with a team to meet deadlines.

COMPENSATION

Salary: ​$18 – $25/hr depending on experience and qualifications with an estimated average of ​650 hours worked over 16 weeks for full time staff. Estimate of $12,800 – $16,000 for full time summer staff.