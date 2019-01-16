Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Seeking – Fabrication Shop Carpenter for 2019 Season (May – Sept. 2019) / Pink Monkey Solutions (Event Design Company)

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 Jan 2019 / 0 Comment


Fabrication Shop Carpenter
Pink Monkey Solutions is seeking applicants for ​carpentry and fabrication​ ​positions for the 2019 Events Season (May 2019 – September 2019). This is a contract position that would have you work in a professional fabrication shop as part of a team to execute design work for large events in the greater Denver area.

JOB DESCRIPTION
Execute fabrication, assembly, finish carpentry and painting for custom builds of all kinds. Operate standard shop tools such as table saw, router, sanders, pneumatics and various hand power tools required in the fabrication and assembly of final products. Measure, cut, shape, and assemble materials. Assist in preparing elements for paint.
Basic paint and finish work. Work independently as well as with a team to meet deadlines.

COMPENSATION
Salary: ​$18 – $25/hr depending on experience and qualifications with an estimated average of ​650 hours worked over 16 weeks for full time staff. Estimate of $12,800 – $16,000 for full time summer staff.

SCHEDULE
​Full time & Overhire
The positions are paid on an hourly basis and full-time staff will have a minimum of a 40 hour work week, and overhire work will offer between 10 and 40 hours a week, depending on shop needs and your availability.
Schedules are typically 9am – 5pm on a standard work week, Monday – Friday, though flexibility and the ability to work weekends during the busiest parts of the season are sometimes needed.

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
2-5 years professional experience working in a scenic, carpentry, or fabrication shop.
SKILLS:

  • ❏  Strong construction and layout skills and the ability to read mechanical drawings.
  • ❏  Must have experience with wide variety of hand and power tools. Specifically table saws, routers, planers, biscuit joiners, etc…
  • ❏  Strong candidates will have prior knowledge of wood framing, welding, and finish carpentry.
  • ❏  A wide knowledge of fabrication materials is essential.
  • ❏  An eye for detail and extreme accuracy.
  • ❏  Clean and safe working habits.
  • ❏  Professional attitude and organization skills.
  • ❏  Able to lift up to 75lbs.
  • ❏  Paint knowledge is a plus.
  • ❏  CAD knowledge is a plus.

     

    TO APPLY
    Please send a cover letter, résumé, and references to ​recruiting@pinkmonkeysolutions.com as a PDF.
    Include ​Pink Monkey 2019 Summer Event Season Fabrication ​in your subject line.

    Pink Monkey Solutions website


