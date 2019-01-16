Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Seeking – Fabrication Shop Painter for 2019 Events Season (May – Sept. 2019) / Pink Monkey Solutions (Event Design Company)

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 Jan 2019 / 0 Comment


Fabrication Shop Painter
Pink Monkey Solutions is seeking applicants for ​painter​ ​positions for the 2019 Events Season (May 2019 – September 2019). This is a contract position that would have you work in a professional fabrication shop as part of a team to execute design work for large events in the greater Denver area using paint and finish skills.

COMPENSATION
Salary: ​$18 – $25/hr depending on experience and qualifications with an estimated average of ​650 hours worked over 16 weeks for full time staff. Estimate of $10,500 for full time summer staff.

SCHEDULE​
Full time & Overhire
The positions are paid on an hourly basis and full-time staff will have a minimum of a 40 hour work week, and overhire work will offer between 10 and 40 hours a week, depending on shop needs and your availability.

Schedules are typically 9am – 5pm on a standard work week, Monday – Friday, though flexibility and the ability to work weekends during the busiest parts of the season are sometimes needed.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
2-5 years professional experience in painting.
SKILLS:

  • ❏  Strong understanding of paint and stain application methods.
  • ❏  Background in any of the following: scenic art/faux, light commercial painting, industrial paint shop, custom finish.
  • ❏  Wide knowledge of paints and finishes: latex, acrylic, stain, sealers, epoxy, two part mixes, etc…
  • ❏  Attention to detail.
  • ❏  Able to maintain a safe and functional workspace.
  • ❏  Able to work independently and as part of a team.
  • ❏  Carpentry/ fabrication knowledge is a plus.
  • ❏  CAD knowledge is a plus.

    TO APPLY
    Please send a cover letter, résumé, and references to ​recruiting@pinkmonkeysolutions.com as a PDF.
    Include ​Pink Monkey 2019 Summer Event Season Paint Shop Position ​in your subject line.

Pink Monkey Solutions website


