(Feb. 21st, 2019) – Little Red Riding Hood (Boulder Opera’s Youth Opera Workshop – ages 8-18) – Boulder Opera

The 2019 Youth Opera Workshop will explore the work of Cesar Cui’s Little Red Riding Hood in English.
In this 8-week after school program (12 sessions), children will meet once or twice, weekly, to learn the elements of performing, producing, and managing an opera. They will become characters, narrators, directors, managers, set and costume designers. The workshop will culminate with a 35 minute performance for friends and family of Little Red Riding Hood.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS (Leads are required to audition)
Thursday, February 21st, 2019 from 6:15 – 8pm
Note: Boulder Opera will be adding a youth chorus during the last few weeks of rehearsals. No audition required, but there is a fee to participate.

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Dana V. Music
Ensemble Room
901 Front Street (Lower Level)
Louisville, CO 80027

CALLBACKS
None indicated

ROLES (for ages 8-18)
Little Red: Soprano
Wolf Bass: Baritone or Mezzo-soprano
Narrators: Soprano and Mezzo-soprano
Mother: Mezzo-soprano
Grandmother: Mezzo-soprano
Hunter: Soprano
Woodcutter: Mezzo-soprano
These roles maybe double cast if a high number of performers audition.

TECHNICAL POSITIONS AVAILABLE – audition not required.
Interested crew members (stage crew, costume crew, set crew) are encouraged to register.
Provide a brief statement about interests and goals. For example: I truly enjoy costume design and have created costumes for my musical at my high school. Please email your statement to Elizabeth Hayes at education@boulderoperacompany.com.

PERFORMERS PREPARE
Singers Prepare: 2 contrasting pieces: one English and one foreign language (if possible).
Classical is strongly encouraged.

FEES (8 week after school program – 12 sessions)
Leads and Crew – $400
Children’s Chorus – $200

TO REGISTER FOR THE WORKSHOPCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
Email: education@boulderoperacompany.com
Phone: 303-974-5586

REHEARSALS
Will be held at Dana V. Music, Ensemble Room, 901 Front Street, Lower Level, Louisville, CO 80027 from 5 – 6:30pm.

PERFORMANCE
Saturday, May 25th, 2019 – time to be announced
PERFORMANCE VENUE
Louisville Center for the Arts
801 Grant Street
Louisville, CO 80027

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Visit Dana V. Music – CLICK HERE

posted 1-18-2019


