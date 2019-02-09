The 2019 Youth Opera Workshop will explore the work of Cesar Cui’s Little Red Riding Hood in English.

In this 8-week after school program (12 sessions), children will meet once or twice, weekly, to learn the elements of performing, producing, and managing an opera. They will become characters, narrators, directors, managers, set and costume designers. The workshop will culminate with a 35 minute performance for friends and family of Little Red Riding Hood.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS (Leads are required to audition)

Thursday, February 21st, 2019 from 6:15 – 8pm

Note: Boulder Opera will be adding a youth chorus during the last few weeks of rehearsals. No audition required, but there is a fee to participate.

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Dana V. Music

Ensemble Room

901 Front Street (Lower Level)

Louisville, CO 80027

CALLBACKS

None indicated

ROLES (for ages 8-18)

Little Red: Soprano

Wolf Bass: Baritone or Mezzo-soprano

Narrators: Soprano and Mezzo-soprano

Mother: Mezzo-soprano

Grandmother: Mezzo-soprano

Hunter: Soprano

Woodcutter: Mezzo-soprano

These roles maybe double cast if a high number of performers audition.

TECHNICAL POSITIONS AVAILABLE – audition not required.

Interested crew members (stage crew, costume crew, set crew) are encouraged to register.

Provide a brief statement about interests and goals. For example: I truly enjoy costume design and have created costumes for my musical at my high school. Please email your statement to Elizabeth Hayes at education@boulderoperacompany.com.

PERFORMERS PREPARE

Singers Prepare: 2 contrasting pieces: one English and one foreign language (if possible).

Classical is strongly encouraged.

FEES (8 week after school program – 12 sessions)

Leads and Crew – $400

Children’s Chorus – $200

TO REGISTER FOR THE WORKSHOP – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

Email: education@boulderoperacompany.com

Phone: 303-974-5586

REHEARSALS

Will be held at Dana V. Music, Ensemble Room, 901 Front Street, Lower Level, Louisville, CO 80027 from 5 – 6:30pm.

PERFORMANCE

Saturday, May 25th, 2019 – time to be announced

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Louisville Center for the Arts

801 Grant Street

Louisville, CO 80027

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit Dana V. Music – CLICK HERE

posted 1-18-2019