Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Now seeking – One Male Performer (late teens – 20s) for WILD / Rising Youth Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Jan 2019 / 0 Comment


ABOUT THE SHOW – WILD
Wilder is a rambunctious and willful child with energy to spare. Like his hero Max from “Where The Wild Things Are,” Wilder struggles with minding authority and navigating issues of anger. He is certain life would have been better if rather than being a boy, he had instead been born a “wild animal of the jungle.” So he has decided to be one. Wilder’s Mom does her best to guide her imaginative and headstrong son, but she struggles with the difficulties of being a single mother; having a “wild animal of the jungle” for a son only adds to the pressures.

ROLE
Seeking one male performer (late teens – 20s) to work on the development of a new show for young audiences.
Open-ended schedule. Potential performance dates in spring/fall of 2019 to be announced.
Wilder: plays a 6-7 year old – explosive, energetic, wild-haired, and precocious.

COMPENSATION
PAID – stipend for rehearsal/workshop and pay per-performance

SCHEDULE
Workshop schedule will be determined based on actor availability. Initial proposal is once a week, picking up frequency closer to performance dates. Expected rehearsal start date will be in February 2019.

TO APPLY
Email: note of interest, headshot and resume to Christopher Willard:  artistic_director@hotmail.com

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER WILLARD – RISING YOUTH THEATRE
The project’s creative director is Christopher Willard, whose credits include award-winning area children’s theatre productions such as The Storyman Presents Peter Pan, Oz, The Witches, Babe The Sheep-Pig, and The BFG.


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado