ABOUT THE SHOW – WILD

Wilder is a rambunctious and willful child with energy to spare. Like his hero Max from “Where The Wild Things Are,” Wilder struggles with minding authority and navigating issues of anger. He is certain life would have been better if rather than being a boy, he had instead been born a “wild animal of the jungle.” So he has decided to be one. Wilder’s Mom does her best to guide her imaginative and headstrong son, but she struggles with the difficulties of being a single mother; having a “wild animal of the jungle” for a son only adds to the pressures.

ROLE

Seeking one male performer (late teens – 20s) to work on the development of a new show for young audiences.

Open-ended schedule. Potential performance dates in spring/fall of 2019 to be announced.

Wilder: plays a 6-7 year old – explosive, energetic, wild-haired, and precocious.

COMPENSATION

PAID – stipend for rehearsal/workshop and pay per-performance

SCHEDULE

Workshop schedule will be determined based on actor availability. Initial proposal is once a week, picking up frequency closer to performance dates. Expected rehearsal start date will be in February 2019.

TO APPLY

Email: note of interest, headshot and resume to Christopher Willard: artistic_director@hotmail.com

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER WILLARD – RISING YOUTH THEATRE

The project’s creative director is Christopher Willard, whose credits include award-winning area children’s theatre productions such as The Storyman Presents Peter Pan, Oz, The Witches, Babe The Sheep-Pig, and The BFG.