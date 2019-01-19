Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJan19Sat2019all-day Growing Up Broadway / Evergreen ...Growing Up Broadway / Evergreen ...Jan 19 all-dayA cabaret-style evening featuring performances by local adult and student actors. Come enjoy some of your favorite Broadway tunes! This special event is a fundraiser for our education programs. Growing Up Broadway Special cabaret-style show[...]all-day Steel Magnolias / OpenStage Thea...Steel Magnolias / OpenStage Thea...Jan 19 all-day“The only thing that separates us from the animals is our ability to accessorize.” – Clairee in Steel Magnolias Honey. It’s the 1980s. And hairspray is flying at Truvy’s beauty shop where the motto is,[...]all-day Tables to Woods / Theater Compan...Tables to Woods / Theater Compan...Jan 19 all-dayTables to Woods is an evening of two one-acts, directed and written by local playwrights Paul Wells and Brad Rutledge. The evening begins with Tables in Brad Rutledge’s Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and ends with the[...]Jan24Thu2019all-day A Little Night Music / Cherry Cr...A Little Night Music / Cherry Cr...Jan 24 all-daySet in Sweden at the turn-of-the-century, A Little Night Music centers around Fredrick Egerman and his past lover Desiree Armfeldt who reconnect amid failing relationships. With a book by Hugh Wheeler, A Little Night Music[...]all-day American Prom / TheatreWorks at ...American Prom / TheatreWorks at ...Jan 24 all-dayWorld Premiere: Don’t miss this unique opportunity to witness a new work commissioned by Theatreworks from award-winning playwright, rapper, essayist, and poet, Idris Goodwin. Idris is one of the most dynamic and innovative playwrights in[...]