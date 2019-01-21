Do you love improvising in a safe and inclusive environment? Are you obsessed with improv and want to do it all the time? Do you like laughing because you have a human soul and aren’t possessed by a demon? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions then you are invited to audition for Third Kind Improv!

Third Kind is the resident improv troupe for Human, Kind Theater Project. They are looking to add dedicated new members to their current ensemble, and hey, that could be you!

DESCRIPTION

If you want to make friends, grow your performance skills, and do good for the community, then you’re just the kind of person they’re looking for. All troupe members receive a personalized improv education and performance opportunities throughout Denver, as well as a split of box office when applicable.