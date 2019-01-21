Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now seeking – Improv Performers / Third Kind Improv for Human, Kind Theater Project

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 Jan 2019 / 0 Comment


Do you love improvising in a safe and inclusive environment? Are you obsessed with improv and want to do it all the time? Do you like laughing because you have a human soul and aren’t possessed by a demon? If you answered “yes” to any of  these questions then you are invited to audition for Third Kind Improv!
Third Kind is the resident improv troupe for Human, Kind Theater Project. They are looking to add dedicated new members to their current ensemble, and hey, that could be you!
DESCRIPTION
If you want to make friends, grow your performance skills, and do good for the community, then you’re just the kind of person they’re looking for. All troupe members receive a personalized improv education and performance opportunities throughout Denver, as well as a split of box office when applicable.

SCHEDULE AND TIME COMMITMENT
Rehearsals are three hours and take place every Monday at their rehearsal space in Littleton.
Members also participate in monthly bondings and frequent charitable acts knows as Acts of Kindness.
Shows occur on a variable basis, but average about one a month.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT INVOLVEMENT WITH THE COMPANYCLICK HERE

COMPENSATION
Occasionally a stipend based on box office receipts

TO AUDITION
Interested individuals should email hktheaterproject@gmail.com to set up an audition time.
Indicate your interest and include a resume.

VENUES
Voodoo Comedy Playhouse in Denver
and The Forum at the Koelbel Library in Centennial

Posted 1-21-19


