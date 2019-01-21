Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsJan24Thu2019all-day A Little Night Music / Cherry Cr...A Little Night Music / Cherry Cr...Jan 24 all-daySet in Sweden at the turn-of-the-century, A Little Night Music centers around Fredrick Egerman and his past lover Desiree Armfeldt who reconnect amid failing relationships. With a book by Hugh Wheeler, A Little Night Music[...]all-day American Prom / TheatreWorks at ...American Prom / TheatreWorks at ...Jan 24 all-dayWorld Premiere: Don’t miss this unique opportunity to witness a new work commissioned by Theatreworks from award-winning playwright, rapper, essayist, and poet, Idris Goodwin. Idris is one of the most dynamic and innovative playwrights in[...]all-day Borscht Belted / The Millibo Art...Borscht Belted / The Millibo Art...Jan 24 all-day“For comedians, the Catskills were an institute of humor. Comedy university. If Vaudeville was junior high, the Borscht Belt was post graduate. A professor friend once told me that she believed the Catskills was born[...]Jan25Fri2019all-day Anna Karenina / Denver Center Th...Anna Karenina / Denver Center Th...Jan 25 all-dayLove holds the power to bind us together or tear us apart, and no one knows better than Countess Anna Karenina. As a noblewoman and socialite, her glamorous lifestyle shrouds her unhappy marriage. But everything[...]all-day I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now ...I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now ...Jan 25 all-dayThe longest running off-Broadway revue in history has been revised for the 21st century! This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as ‘the relationship.’ Act[...]