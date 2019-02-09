Open Auditions for the Colorado Film School’s Spring 2019 Projects



WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, February 8th, 2019 from 10am – 6pm

Saturday, February 9th from 10am – 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Colorado Film School

9075 E Lowry Blvd.

Denver, Colorado 80230

(to be considered you must sign-up online)

INFORMATION ABOUT AUDITIONS

They are accepting registrations for three actors per 10-minute time-slots.

For the three actors each 10 minutes, it is first-come, first-served in order of check-in time.

If you see that the time-slot that you were confirmed for has not been crossed out that is because they are accepting 3 auditions per 10 minute time slot, so as long as you’ve received your confirmation email with your confirmation # your slot has been reserved.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Once all time-slots are full, they will welcome walk-ins between 10am – 1pm and 3 – 5:30pm

on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 8th and 9th (walk-ins can expect 30-45 minutes wait time).

Accounts and profiles will be created/updated within the Headshot Database within

FS Greenlight at the time of your audition.

BRING / PREPARE

Do NOT leave without meeting with an administrator if you want your monologue to be visible to the film school students.

• Prepare: 1 to 2 minute monologue

• Bring: hard copy of your headshot(s)

• In Advance: Email an electronic copy of your headshot and resume to auditions@coloradofilmschool.co

or bring a digital copy on an external drive to your audition.

Please name the files according to the convention on the website:

FirstLastResumeFA18 (must be .doc or .pdf)

FirstLastHeadshotFA18 (must be .png or .jpg or .jpeg)

This information is needed for your profile. If you are unable to produce a headshot or resume, your profile may be incomplete in their database.

COMPENSATION

Participants should assume roles are NON paid.

In some cases, film students will make arrangements for some sort of compensation

beyond food and a copy of the film. The Colorado Film School is not involved with these negotiations.

QUESTIONS?

303-340-7321

