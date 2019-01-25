Seeking a Voice and Piano Instructor

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Degree in music with some teaching experience.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Able to work on a team. Communicate well with the team. Reliable and ability to be on time.

Available from 2 – 8pm on weekdays.

JOB DUTIES

Teach private lessons to kids 6 and up, teens and some adults.

Make lessons fun and engaging. Ability to help students progress.

Prepare students for upcoming performances.

COMPENSATION

This is a permanent PAID, part-time position.

TO APPLY

Contact: lydia@globalsoundstudio.com

LOCATION

Globalsound Studio

555 Alter St., Unit 19-F

Broomfield, CO 80020

Phone: 303-439-7956

Globalsound Studio website

posted 1-25-19