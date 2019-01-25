Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Voice and Piano Instructor / Globalsound Studio in Broomfield

Posted by Becky Toma on 25 Jan 2019 / 0 Comment


Seeking a Voice and Piano Instructor

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Degree in music with some teaching experience.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Able to work on a team. Communicate well with the team. Reliable and ability to be on time.
Available from 2 – 8pm on weekdays.

JOB DUTIES
Teach private lessons to kids 6 and up, teens and some adults.
Make lessons fun and engaging. Ability to help students progress.
Prepare students for upcoming performances.

COMPENSATION
This is a permanent PAID, part-time position.

TO APPLY
Contact: lydia@globalsoundstudio.com

LOCATION
Globalsound Studio
555 Alter St., Unit 19-F
Broomfield, CO 80020
Phone: 303-439-7956

Globalsound Studio website

posted 1-25-19


