The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Oliver!

Book, Lyrics and Music by Lionel Bart

Presented by Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

Directed by Shannan Steele

Music Direction by Phil Forman

Choreography by Bob Hoppe

Starring: Kent Sugg as Fagin, Eli Emmings as Oliver, Axel Manica as the Artful Dodger, Charlotte Campbell as Nancy with Sara Kowalski, Samantha Jo Staggs, Victoria Pace, Sarah Grover, David Wygant, George Lemmon, Tom Mullin, Scotty Shaffer, Tim Howard, Lisa Kay Carter, Harmony Livingston, Alisha Winter-Hayes, Susanna Houdesheldt, Jon Tyler Heather, Scott Hurst, Broc Timmerman, Ethan Knowles, Abigail Kochevar

March 14th – May 26th, 2019

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays – 6pm dinner seating – 7:30pm Show

Saturday matinee – 12noon lunch seating – 1:30pm Show

Sunday matinee – 12:30pm lunch seating – 2pm Show

Box Office: 970-744-3747

VENUE

Candlelight Dinner Theatre

4747 Marketplace Drive

Johnstown, CO 80534

